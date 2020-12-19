A Race-By-Race Comparison Of Ferrari's Formula One Teammates

Photo : Mark Thompson ( Getty Images )

2020 was a very bad year for Ferrari’s Formula One team, the kind that borders on embarrassing. And while neither driver had it easy, one had a significantly worse experience. In his final year with the team, Sebastian Vettel suffered mishap after mishap, be it a problem with technology, a bad strategy, or just plain shitty luck.

Last year, we wrote a story that detailed, in Ferrari’s own words, how to lose all hope of a championship. This year, we’re going to do something similar: We’re going to give a side-by-side comparison of how Sebastian Vettel’s year went compared to his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Why? Well, any time a championship-winning driver—especially one as dominant as Vettel was during the Red Bull years—struggles, there are countless people that say that either Vettel has lost his talent or that he never had it to begin with because it was all down to the car. You also have Ferrari claiming that they aren’t picking sides, which seems weird when one of its drivers—one who we know has had talent in the past—is struggling so bad.

We’ll let you glean from this article what you will, whether that will confirm or challenge the assumptions you’ve held this year. Now, let’s dive in.

Pre-season testing

Overall : Ferrari showed significant loss of time on the straights. Pundits wonder whether Ferrari is sandbagging or if it genuinely doesn’t have pace. ( F1

: Ferrari showed significant loss of time on the straights. Pundits wonder whether Ferrari is sandbagging or if it genuinely doesn’t have pace. ( Vettel : Misses first part of the first day of testing with flu-like symptoms, then suffers a power unit failure in the afternoon. Spins the second day but also sets the fastest time.

: Misses first part of the first day of testing with flu-like symptoms, then suffers a power unit failure in the afternoon. Spins the second day but also sets the fastest time. Leclerc: No issues; Leclerc completed the most laps of any driver in a single day.

Austrian Grand Prix

Overall : Kicked off the season with an old aero package, neither driver particularly satisfied with SF1000 performance ( Sky Sports F1

: Kicked off the season with an old aero package, neither driver particularly satisfied with SF1000 performance ( Vettel : Lacked balance and speed ( Ferrari Formula One

: Lacked balance and speed ( Leclerc: Finishes second, saying it feels like a victory ( Formula One

Finishing Position: Leclerc 2nd, Vettel 10th

Styrian Grand Prix

Overall: Leclerc and Vettel collide on first lap

Finishing Position: Both retire

Hungarian Grand Prix

Overall : Both Ferraris make it to Q3 but neither feel the car is fixed

: Both Ferraris make it to Q3 but neither feel the car is fixed Vettel : Vettel disagrees with Ferrari tire strategy and makes his own ( Essentially Sports F1

: Vettel disagrees with Ferrari tire strategy and makes his own ( Leclerc: Leclerc notes back ache due to uncomfortable seat, says he was “really struggling with the car overall” ( Essentially Sports

Finishing Position: Vettel 6th, Leclerc 11th

British Grand Prix

Overall : Vettel notes that both cars are similar setup-wise but that something is giving Leclerc more pace. Ferrari conspiracy theories start popping up, knowing that Vettel will be swapping teams next season ( Essentially Sports

: Vettel notes that both cars are similar setup-wise but that something is giving Leclerc more pace. Ferrari conspiracy theories start popping up, knowing that Vettel will be swapping teams next season ( Vettel : Sits out during practice due to car problems and suffers bad pace during the race. Claims that “something doesn’t stack up” and that “the car didn’t allow me to do what I like” ( F1

: Sits out during practice due to car problems and suffers bad pace during the race. Claims that “something doesn’t stack up” and that “the car didn’t allow me to do what I like” ( Leclerc: Leclerc makes a podium but admits that he was “lucky” ( F1

Finishing Position: Vettel 10th, Leclerc 3rd

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Overall : Ferrari accused of sacrificing Vettel’s race in order to help Leclerc’s strategy ( F1

: Ferrari accused of sacrificing Vettel’s race in order to help Leclerc’s strategy ( Vettel : Ferrari pits Vettel at a bad time, releasing him into the midst of traffic ( F1 F1

: Ferrari pits Vettel at a bad time, releasing him into the midst of traffic ( Leclerc: One-stop pit strategy gamble allows Leclerc to stay out on track longer than his competitors, nabbing him fourth place ( F1

Finishing Position: Vettel 12th, Leclerc 4th

Spanish Grand Prix

Overall : Both drivers suffer poor qualifying but rally for race day

: Both drivers suffer poor qualifying but rally for race day Vettel : Receives new chassis but struggles with confusing strategy during the race, with the team telling him to push but also save tires for a one-stop strategy ( ESPN

: Receives new chassis but struggles with confusing strategy during the race, with the team telling him to push but also save tires for a one-stop strategy ( Leclerc: Electrical problem causes Leclerc to spin, DNF ( Autosport

Finishing Position: Vettel 7th, Leclerc retired

Belgian Grand Prix

Overall : Neither Ferrari has pace, with both drivers battling backmarkers ( Autoweek

: Neither Ferrari has pace, with both drivers battling backmarkers ( Vettel : Broke his own personal record: he finished outside the top five in seven consecutive races, his most ever since 2007 ( Essentially Sports

: Broke his own personal record: he finished outside the top five in seven consecutive races, his most ever since 2007 ( Leclerc: Suffered a power unit pneumatic valve issue that delayed his pit stop during a safety car period ( Autosport

Finishing Position: Vettel 13th, Leclerc 14th

Italian Grand Prix

Overall : Both Ferraris suffer disastrous races at the team’s home track

: Both Ferraris suffer disastrous races at the team’s home track Vettel : Vettel suffered a brake problem that caused him to retire ( Ferrari

: Vettel suffered a brake problem that caused him to retire ( Leclerc: Leclerc crashed heavily at the Parabolica, bringing out a red flag period ( Ferrari

Finishing Position: Both retire

Tuscan Grand Prix

Overall : Ferrari’s 1000th race in F1.

: Ferrari’s 1000th race in F1. Vettel : Suffered front wing damage running into Carlos Sainz Jr. on lap one. Vettel maintained decent pace but struggled with several restarts due to red flag periods

: Suffered front wing damage running into Carlos Sainz Jr. on lap one. Vettel maintained decent pace but struggled with several restarts due to red flag periods Leclerc: Started well but suffered as a result of Ferrari’s tire strategy, which Ferrari claimed was due to having little information about the track ( Essentially Sports

Finishing Position: Vettel 10th, Leclerc 8th

Russian Grand Prix

Overall : Ferrari brought tons of small upgrades to Russia that team boss Mattia Binotto claimed were not the reason for Leclerc’s solid finish; that came down to track characteristics ( F1

: Ferrari brought tons of small upgrades to Russia that team boss Mattia Binotto claimed were not the reason for Leclerc’s solid finish; that came down to track characteristics ( Vettel : Crashed in qualifying. During the race, Ferrari issues Vettel team orders to allow Leclerc to pass him, many of which Vettel ignores until Leclerc is within passing range. Then suffers a MGU-K failure ( ESPN

: Crashed in qualifying. During the race, Ferrari issues Vettel team orders to allow Leclerc to pass him, many of which Vettel ignores until Leclerc is within passing range. Then suffers a MGU-K failure ( Leclerc: Clipped Lance Stroll during race start but was able to capitalize on Ferrari’s pit stop strategy for a top-10 finish ( The Race

Finishing Position: Vettel 13th, Leclerc 6th

Eifel Grand Prix

Overall : Phase two of Ferrari’s upgrades package introduced. Binotto admits “we were not expecting a lot of difference from these changes in isolation” ( F1

: Phase two of Ferrari’s upgrades package introduced. Binotto admits “we were not expecting a lot of difference from these changes in isolation” ( Vettel : Nearly jumped the start, struggled to pass an Alfa Romeo, then slid off track. Pinned his performance on the inability to overtake ( Essentially Sports

: Nearly jumped the start, struggled to pass an Alfa Romeo, then slid off track. Pinned his performance on the inability to overtake ( Leclerc: Suffered a disastrous first stint that saw him struggle on soft tires and fall back through the grid. Eventually managed to finish in the top 10 ( F1

Finishing Position: Vettel 11th, Leclerc 7th

Portuguese Grand Prix

Overall : Despite a decent overall performance, Binotto warns Ferrari fans not to be too hopeful. ( GP Fans

: Despite a decent overall performance, Binotto warns Ferrari fans not to be too hopeful. ( Vettel : Finally states that he feels Leclerc’s Ferrari is “much faster” than his own, claiming that “an idiot” could perform on par with Leclerc if given Leclerc’s car ( Essentially Sports

: Finally states that he feels Leclerc’s Ferrari is “much faster” than his own, claiming that “an idiot” could perform on par with Leclerc if given Leclerc’s car ( Leclerc: Responds to Vettel’s criticism by noting that Vettel is complaining of balance while his car feels just fine ( Essentially Sports

Finishing Position: Vettel 10th, Leclerc 4th

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Overall : Ferrari claims that the SF1000 is making steady progress, even if finishing positions do not reflect that ( Ferrari

: Ferrari claims that the SF1000 is making steady progress, even if finishing positions do not reflect that ( Vettel : A pit stop problem causes Vettel to lose several positions and finish outside of the points ( Ferrari Essentially Sports

: A pit stop problem causes Vettel to lose several positions and finish outside of the points ( Leclerc: Leclerc, however, was “not completely satisfied” with his performance, especially after locking up behind Daniel Ricciardo when fighting for position ( F1

Finishing Position: Vettel 12th, Leclerc 5th

Turkish Grand Prix

Overall : Both Ferraris perform admirably during a difficult year, finishing within the top five for the first time all season

: Both Ferraris perform admirably during a difficult year, finishing within the top five for the first time all season Vettel : Able to capitalize on his teammate’s mistake to pass two cars and secure a podium position

: Able to capitalize on his teammate’s mistake to pass two cars and secure a podium position Leclerc: Leclerc was set to score a podium until he messed up his braking trying to pass Sergio Perez, leaving his teammate to take the spot

Finishing Position: Vettel 3rd, Leclerc 4th

Bahrain Grand Prix

Overall : Miserable weekend for Ferrari. Both cars struggled with balance ( F1 Autosport

: Miserable weekend for Ferrari. Both cars struggled with balance ( Vettel : Chastises his teammate’s “ruthless” behavior, also noting that hard tires made his Ferrari “undriveable.” He never recovered from the ground lost at the start ( F1i

: Chastises his teammate’s “ruthless” behavior, also noting that hard tires made his Ferrari “undriveable.” He never recovered from the ground lost at the start ( Leclerc: Leclerc lacked his “usual confidence” in the car but did not elaborate on the problem ( Autosport

Finishing Position: Vettel 13th, Leclerc 10th

Sakhir Grand Prix

Overall : Leclerc’s great qualifying position is sullied by his retirement and a series of bad pit stops for Vettel

: Leclerc’s great qualifying position is sullied by his retirement and a series of bad pit stops for Vettel Vettel : Two slow pit stops saw Vettel finish outside of the points; he places the blame on the pit equipment, not the crew ( F1

: Two slow pit stops saw Vettel finish outside of the points; he places the blame on the pit equipment, not the crew ( Leclerc: Crashed on the opening lap and was forced to retire.

Finishing Position: Vettel 12th, Leclerc retires

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Overall : Ferrari struggled for pace all weekend with both cars; neither of them finished the season scoring points

: Ferrari struggled for pace all weekend with both cars; neither of them finished the season scoring points Vettel : Despite a difficult season, Vettel ends his tenure with Ferrari by serenading them over the radio

: Despite a difficult season, Vettel ends his tenure with Ferrari by serenading them over the radio Leclerc: Started the race with a three-place grid penalty for starting a collision at the Sakhir GP and struggled to find pace during the entire event

Finishing Position: Vettel 14th, Leclerc 15th

Championship Standings

Ferrari: 6th overall with 131 points

Vettel: 13th overall with 33 points

Leclerc: 8th overall with 98 points