A Moment Of Appreciation For The New Porsche 911 GT3 Cup's Nostrils

orlove
Raphael Orlove
Filed to:Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
Porsche 911 GT3 Cupporsche 911porsche
Illustration for article titled A Moment Of Appreciation For The New Porsche 911 GT3 Cups Nostrils
Photo: Porsche

I’m not sure when, why or how the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car became a mid-2000s Subaru WRC car, all scoops and vents in its nose, but I’m not complaining.

Here is the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in and of itself. Previous generations of this car had a single wide vent up front. That was a fine look! It had all the appearance of a sporty car.

undefined
Photo: Porsche
The new one, though, has two deep intakes. What was a plain machine now has a face! It is now over-the-top in a way that goes against the 911's classic thesis of simplicity in design. It’s busy, not plain. It’s a little overdone. I adore it for that.

undefined
Photo: Porsche
It is unclear to me why or how Porsche decided that now is the time for the GT3 Cup to get nostrils. What wind tunnel testing determined that while the previous forms were perfectly good at the time, now a split is required?

undefined
Photo: Porsche
It is possible that this in some way relates to the central scoop that runs between them. Porsche notes in its press release that the modifications to the front of the car include “cooler exit-air duct and central air intake for cockpit ventilation.”

undefined
Photo: Porsche
Whatever the reason is, I am not mad about the inclusion of the pignose-ification of the GT3 Cup. It makes the car look like an early Nissan S13. It looks cute! It is charming to have a cute feature on a racing car, that the aesthetics of speed and the aesthetics of precious creatures that live on a farm overlap.

undefined
Photo: Porsche
undefined
Photo: Porsche

As for the rest of the design, if you are looking for a deep analysis, you’ll have to ask someone else. It’s fine. It looks like a modern 911 race car, which is to say it is wide and busy and tough. The nose is the star.

Raphael Orlove

Raphael Orlove is features editor for Jalopnik.

DISCUSSION

NotCreatingYetAnotherAccount
NotCreatingYetAnotherAccount

Given how they are angled pointing towards the rear of the car rather than the front I would imagine they are not intakes, but perhaps exits of ducts from lower down the front.

Maybe the idea is something similar to the duct atop the current Red Bull F1 car, and is about influencing the flow over that part of the body, or perhaps reducing the drag of that central intake via some complicated aerodynamic wizardry.

Or perhaps I have been reading too many F1 technical articles ;)