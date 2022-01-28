An 84-year old man from Nottingham in the UK confessed to police that he’d been driving without a driver’s license for over 70 years, allegedly having managed to avoid being pulled over even once for more than seven decades, the BBC reports.

The unnamed man, born in 1938, had been driving since he was 12 years old. He had neither a license nor insurance to show police when they pulled the octogenarian over near a supermarket, as the BBC reports, thereby ending his reign of terror. Given the photo from police, it appears they impounded his car.

The statement from the Notts City North Police was incredulous:



The City North OP Reacher team are out on pro-active patrols in Sherwood and Carrington this evening, but an early inquiry by The Bearded Boss over in Bulwell, found him pulling over this Mini One next to Tesco Extra. We can’t quite believe what happened next, as the driver, who was born in 1938 (!!), coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance, since he was 12 (yes TWELVE) years old.....and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police. (We’ll let you do the maths!!) Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured!

Police went on to claim the likelihood of getting away with driving without a license or insurance is very low today, thanks to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANRP) cameras that surveil British roads. But I don’t know. Those have reportedly been around since at least the late aughts or early teens, which means the 84-year old still managed to get away for around a decade!

The Nottinghamsh ire Police were justifiably worried about the 72 years that the octogenarian evaded the authorities, but I’m more interested in this scofflaw driving a base model Mini One. Our own Owen Bellwood says those base model Minis were more always more expensive as automatics in the UK.

If this 84-year old has been driving since 1950, and can’t be bothered to pay for fees or insurance, maybe he also skipped the auto transmission. I will not condone driving without a license or insurance, but I gotta give this dude credit if he’s still rocking three pedals in such a stylish hatch at 84.