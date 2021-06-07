A Hyundai Dealer Put A Rolls-Royce On Craigslist And I Have So Many Questions

I used to be in the car selling business, so I get when some dealers have unexpected vehicles on their lot. Some of them make sense. I remember at my Chevy dealer, we got in a Volvo S60 R on trade for the then-new Camaro. Others, though, are head scratchers. This is one of those times.
Found on a random-ass Craigslist listing, a Hyundai dealer in Long Island had a 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith for sale. They had it listed as a base model for $179,998. Someone actually bought it, too, as Hyundai of Long Island confirmed to me over the phone that it’s no longer for sale.
The mere existence of this thing on a Hyundai lot leaves so many unanswered questions. Mainly:
- Why was “base” in the description? There is no such thing as a base Rolls-Royce. (It’d be kind of cool if there were. Imagine steelies and lambswool cloth-covered seats.)
- Why is the price listed at $179,998? In marketing, prices including or ending in nines are called charm prices. It’s a physiological thing to make prices appear cheaper than they are. No one spending this kind of money on a car is worried about saving a few bucks.
- How did this thing come to be in Hyundai of Long Island’s possession? I know that some dealers go to the auctions to get eye candy to bring in customers, but a Rolls? And if it was a trade, what the hell did they trade it in for? The dealer wouldn’t tell me over the phone when I asked. I would speculate that maybe the person who drove in with this Rolls drove out with a Genesis, but this dealer doesn’t have Genesis.
The dealer also randomly has a 2017 BMW X5 M in its inventory with such low miles it makes you wonder if the person used it at all. It’s listed for $89,998 on Craigslist with just over 18,000 miles.
The best part about all of this though? The dealer tried to get me to come in to look at their inventory. I made my intentions clear when I reached out to them that I was inquiring about a story. Wild. A dealer’s gonna dealer.
DISCUSSION
Does anyone at Jalopnik have a Carfax account to run the VIN? (the link on the dealer’s site is dead). That would tell you if they bought it at an auction or not.
I’m guessing the “base” model thing is a default setting on the software that they use to make listings, probably for anything that doesn’t have a trim level specified.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the dealer owner or someone high up wanted to drive around in a Rolls and bought this and drove around with dealer plates for a while.