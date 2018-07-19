A steam pipe exploded in the Flatiron District of New York City this morning, leaving a crater in the street and steam billowing over the streets. Update: five people reportedly suffered from minor injuries.

The blast occured at around 6:30 a.m. near Fifth Avenue and 21st Street, according to NBC New York. Steam billowed from the hole and nearby streets were littered with chunks of asphalt. A gas line, water main and electrical power were also affected by the blast. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department of New York told the Wall Street Journal that about an hour later, 25 firetrucks and over 100 firefighters and medical personnel had arrived. Per the story:

“First responders are finishing turning off water mains now,” spokesman Eric Phillips said. “FDNY inspecting nearby manholes to ensure safety. Precautionary and temporary evacuations of nearby buildings. Travel delays will likely remain.”

A water pipe installation was being performed at the intersection by a contractor for the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, according to the story, citing city records.

Con Edison said it is testing for asbestos and other contaminates, and has ugred people who were near the explosion to “bag their clothing and shower.”

The pipe that exploded was installed in 1932 and lined with asbestos, according to the New York Times. It notes that there is an extensive network of steam piping beneath the city:

More than 100 miles of steam piping underneath New York City, one of the largest steam systems in the world, delivers heating and cooling to nearly 2,000 buildings. In the city, steam is also used at hospitals to sterilize equipment and at dry cleaners to press clothes.

A video uploaded to Twitter from NYC City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shows the pillar of steam rising up from the street.

A view from the Flatiron Building:

NBC New York’s Adam Kuperstein reports that FDNY has put up a decontamination tent two blocks from the explosion. First responders are to be brought there.

The MTA has the R and W subway lines skipping stops near the explosion.

The FDNY reported that 11 buildings have been evacuated.

A senior at NYU, Brendan Walsh, told the New York Daily News:

“The billows were about six-stories high. There was a large scatter of debris. I was standing behind the police line when a Con Ed worker came rushing over and screaming at police and firefighters to push everyone north because he was worried that there could be secondary manhole explosions. “Everyone—including the police and firefighters who were standing by— started moving back. The smoke was shooting up from the manhole and a large crowd had gathered.”

Update 10:05 a.m.: There is still heavy police activity in the vicinity of the explosion and steam still appears to be rising from the crater.

Update 10:18 a.m.: Four people have reportedly suffered minor injuries in the blast, according to NBC New York.

Update 10:43 a.m.: Road closures are in effect. All lanes from 23rd Street to 19th Street between Fifth Avenue and Broadway are closed.

Local buses are being detoured as well.

Update 10:50 a.m.: Officials testing for asbestos are reportedly expecting positive results, according to NBC New York. It reports that the decontamination could “take days.” There are now five with minor injuries.

Environmental test results are still pending, authorities say, but they are working under the assumption that they will show up postiive for asbestos contamination. Anyone in the immediate vicinity at the time of the blast should bag their clothes and shower.

Update 11:40 a.m.: The FDNY tweeted that there are two decontamination stations set up. It urges those who feel that they were possibly contaminated to go to one of the stations for evaluation.

Update 12:44 p.m.: The explosion could cause the city to close that stretch of Fifth Avenue, according to New York City Patch. According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management Commissioner, Joe Esposito, “It could mean the closure of this avenue for at least a few days.”

This story is being updated.