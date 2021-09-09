Here we go again with another example of how bad the car market is right now. Cars that would sit unsold at most used car lots are being priced into the stratosphere. Classic Auto Mall in Morgantown, PA decided to swing for the fences when they adde this 2014 Cadillac ELR in their inventory.

If you don’t remember the ELR, let’s take a quick flashback to the 2009 North American International Auto Show where Cadillac dropped the Converj concept that would become the 2014 ELR, which was basically a Chevy Volt, it was built in the same facility and used the same powertrain. Cadillac wanted it to be a Model S fighter announcing it would be cheaper than the Tesla.

When it debuted, its EV range was 36 miles and it rose to 39 miles right before it was discontinued . Charging times were long if you used a 120-volt charger, ranging from 13 to 18.5 hours. A 240-volt charger cut that time down to five hours. You got all this for a base price of $79,995 in 2014. Handfuls of people showed up at the dealer. Seeing this, Cadillac cut the price by $10,000 in 2016 but the damage was already done. No one wanted a more expensive, less practical Volt. By the time it went out of production in 2016 only 2,958 ELRs were ever sold.



Fast forward to now and if you look hard enough, you can find used ones for sale with low-ish miles (under 50,000) in the high $20,000s to the low $30,000s. Not this one though.



I checked and this looks to be the most expensive ELR in the whole country, ever . It’s a 2014 and it only has 850 miles on it. Asking price? $103,500. Yes, the dealer wants nearly $34,000 more than the MSRP . And while 850 miles is low, it’s not zero. The dealer annoyingly describes the car in ways that seem to try and justify its price tag:



For consignment a hybrid which combines fuel efficiency and takes the form of a luxurious sporty Cadillac. We give you the Cadillac ELR coupe Extended Range Electric Vehicle from 2014 that was patterned after a Cadillac Concept Vehicle. With less than 1,500 built it is rare to see one, and with this particular car we are talking some low, low original miles…850 to be exact. This one has the factory/manufacturers warranty until 1/21/2024. So, we are in rarefied air surrounded by some flossy flossy.

Flossy flossy? What? And I’m not sure where that 1,500 number comes from either. As I stated, total production over the four years it was on sale was 2,874 (or 2,958 if you include the 84 that were sold in Canada over the four years.) It could be referring to the 2014 model year which saw 1,354 made. But still, that’s not a selling point.



There’s this:



Power windows, power locks, mirrors, and even a push button door actuator. This also uses stitched leather for the armrest because molded vinyl is so pedestrian.

And the description closes with this:



With super low miles, (just barely enough to go through 2 tank fulls of gas), chiseled design and more technology than Dexter’s lab, we have a shower made reality, and GM’s stab at the future from 2014. It is like putting 4 big wheels with low profile tires on your iPad!

I….have no words. If this appeals to you, go right ahead. I couldn’t see myself spending this kind of money on something that didn’t cost this much new. Do what buyers did when this thing was on sale. Go and buy a Volt. It’s cheaper.

