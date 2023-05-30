I never understood the deal with people storing cars away and seemingly forgetting about them. Or spending big money on a car only to drive it recklessly and wreck it. If you’re wanting to go further down either of those rabbit holes look no further, as this week we have a damn good barn find. Then it’s on over to Florida where there’s a mass graveyard where ultra-luxury , high-priced cars go to die. If that’s not your pace, check out a Cars & Coffee meet just for Hondas or a review of a 20-year-old SUV you probably forgot about.

Check out those great things and more on the best automotive videos on YouTube this week.