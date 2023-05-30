I Bought BROKEN C63 AMG 507 Coupe & Fixed 3 Engine Issues With An Old Italian Mechanics Trick!

LegitStreetCars took a gamble. He’s a big AMG head and already has a few. But after getting rid of his last AMG in a viewer giveaway, he decided to get another. He managed to pick up not only a C63 coupe, but the coveted C63 507 Edition. If you’re unfamiliar, the 507 Edition gave the C63 both visual and performance upgrades. It was also sort of a sendoff for the W204 generation C Class. But of course, not everything is so simple and LegitStreetCars managed to pick up an example that’s pretty broken. Watch as he fixes the C63s engine problems with a little help from some Italian engineering know-how.

2004 GMC Envoy XUV Review

2004 GMC Envoy XUV Review

2004 GMC Envoy XUV Review - Someone Else’s Dream

A review of a 20-year-old model that’s not even made anymore might sound like a waste of time. I think it’s great. Shooting Cars was actually able to get their hands on a clean example of a 2004 GMC Envoy XUV for a review. It’ll make you remember just how unique these things were. It was like having a convertible pickup bed you could stand a fridge in.

Seeing And Hearing The 2024 Ford Mustang

Seeing And Hearing The 2024 Ford Mustang

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - First Look and SOUND (POV Binaural Audio)

The 2024 Ford Mustang should be making its way to dealerships now. While they’re sure to be a pain to get (between dealer markups and dealers treating them as if they’re made of gold), if you want to just look and hear one, Tedward has got you covered. His walk around POV video of the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse features binaural audio and will make you feel as if you’re really there.

Richard Hammond Had A Car Show

Richard Hammond Had A Car Show

Richard Hammond hosted his first car meet! | Project Jaaaag Ep.9 – FINALE!

Months of work has finally come to an end. Drivetribe’s Project Jaaag is complete and Richard Hammond’s XJR and Mike Fernie’s XJR project cars are all good to go. To coincide with the project’s completion, Richard Hammond thought that Drivetribe should have its first car meet. But it’s more than just a meet. It’ll also decide whose Jag came out better during its build. The winner may surprise you.

This Florida Car Graveyard Will Make You Sad

This Florida Car Graveyard Will Make You Sad

TAKING MY DAD TO MIAMI’S LUXURY CAR GRAVEYARD

Wanna feel pissed and sad at the same time? Check out Mat Armstrong MK2's video this week of a car graveyard down in Miami. In this graveyard, you’ll see the results of what happens when people with too much money and not enough sense get a hold of cars that people like you and me (OK, I admit that I’ll probably drive many of these before you guys do but I’m not rich.) could only dream of driving. Mat also looks to be picking a couple of these cars up on the cheap and I don’t blame him.

Bob Lutz Dishes On Pontiac

Bob Lutz Dishes On Pontiac

General Motors’ (GM’s) Largest Pontiac Mistakes: An Insider’s View (with Bob Lutz)

If you’re like me, you’d probably agree Pontiac should still be around today. A dedicated American performance brand that isn’t Dodge would do well. But sadly GM shuttered Pontiac nearly 15 years ago now. If you’re wondering what the hell happened and what went wrong, look no further than this excellent video from Rare Classic Cars & Automotive History. Here they sit down with none other than Bob Lutz to get the inside scoop on not only what went wrong with Pontiac but what could have been done to save the brand.

The Handsome Design Of A Chevrolet You've Never Heard Of

The Handsome Design Of A Chevrolet You’ve Never Heard Of

The Best Looking Chevrolet You’ve Never Heard of…1980s-Era Brazilian Chevrolet Opala

More than a few times, domestic automakers give other countries cars that either look better or are made better than the ones they gave us. Take the Chevrolet Opala made by GM Brazil. Rare Classic Cars & Automotive History highlights how the coupe version of the car introduced in the 1980s was handsome. So handsome in fact that viewing it from the rear, you could almost mistake it for anything else besides a Chevy.

A Cars & Coffee For Honda Hatchbacks

A Cars & Coffee For Honda Hatchbacks

GREATEST Honda Hatchbacks Builds Cars and Coffee!

Automotive Anatomy took part in a rather quiet Cars & Coffee in a random Southern California parking lot. What’s unique about this meetup is that, aside from the cars that were already parked there, nearly every car participating was an Acura or Honda hatchback. There are some clean builds here that you probably wont see anywhere else.

A Rare Oldsmobile Barn Find

A Rare Oldsmobile Barn Find

Oldsmobile 442 W32 Barn Find! | First Wash In Years | Satisfying Restoration

Finding an Oldsmobile 442 is a treat. Finding a rare variant of a 442 and bringing it back to life is something else. WD Detailing, a channel known for some pretty great barn finds got their hands on a rare Oldsmobile 442 W-32. The W-32 was a performance package for 1969 model year 442s. They were powered by a massive 6.5 liter V8 putting out 350 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. They also came with limited slip rear ends, heavy-duty cooling, and a special camshaft. Only 297 were ever made.

An Old Project Car

An Old Project Car

I Bought my Oldest Project Car Yet!

In a move I suspect is done by a lot of automotive YouTubers, Adam LZ went and bought a Datsun 1200. While it may look like a “meh” buy, it’s not. Hiding under the plain Jane hood of this clean yet classically boring 500 is a unique engine. Adam LZ had plans to put a Nissan SR20 engine in this thing, but someone went and swapped a turbocharged Bridgeport 13b rotary engine in this thing. It’s a hell of a sleeper.

