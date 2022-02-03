The Ford Bronco’s soft top roof is proving to have some functionality issues – specifically with being a mechanism to keep the elements out.



A Canadian Bronco owner posted his snow interior to the Bronco6g.com forum after it sat outside during heavy snow and 60 mph winds. User BroncoCanuck posted two videos inside a 2021 four-door Bronco Big Bend. It did not paint a pretty picture.

The driver-side rear seat was coated with snow, which is a problem in itself. The really bad issue came when you looked up to the roof’s hinges. A lot of visible snow was spattered across the headliner, with even more piling up at the back.

Your first thought is likely that something wasn’t latched correctly or a window was cracked, but BroncoCanuck assures other forum users that wasn’t the case.

Some forum members suggested towels be stuffed around the rollback where the top rests as well as repositioning the Bronco into the wind to keep snow from entering. These are both very reasonable things an owner should have to do with the brand new $60,000 vehicle.

It should be noted one forum member claimed their Bronco was in a similar storm and didn’t have any of these issues. Luck of the draw, I guess.

Ford seems to be aware of this specific issue.

“We’ve only seen something like this when the roof has been left open or unlatched. The customer should flag this concern with their dealer to inspect what might have happened in these photos. If there’s an issue, it would be covered under warranty,” Ford told Motor1.com. “However, until an inspection is completed, this is all speculation.”

In essence, Ford said don’t blame us.

This isn’t the first time snow has gotten inside a new Bronco’s soft top. Last month, another owner in Canada posted much more drastic photos of his truck’s interior completely covered in snow in a 6th gen Bronco Facebook group.

Hopefully this is just a case of two bad apples for Ford, and not a rotten bunch. But, if you do have a soft top Bronco, it may be best to keep it in a garage or under a cover if you see snow coming. That’s a totally reasonable thing to do with a brand new vehicle, isn’t it?