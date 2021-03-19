A Bunch Of Sweet Movie Cars From Films Like Fast Five And Ford v Ferrari Are Going Up For Sale

Photo : Volo Auto Museum

Auto museums give gearheads a chance to see much of their favorite cars all in the same place. One awesome museum near Chicago with a collection of movie cars is about to auction off some of its holdings to make room for new exhibits. You can even score a car from Ford v Ferrari or Fast Five!

Advertisement

The Volo Auto Museum, nestled away in Volo, Illinois, is a magical place if you’re a car nut. Its collection is best known for cars from movies like Back To The Future to the remake of The Green Hornet.

Photo : Mercedes Streeter

In addition to the movie cars, it also has an expansive dealership, and the cars that are for sale are also part of the museum. I’ve visited this museum a few times over the years and it’s a delight. Every visit is different. Volo even had a lovely Tucker 48 prop from Tucker: The Man and His Dream.



Photo : Mercedes Streeter

Now, Volo will pass some of these cars into the hands of collectors. A release from Volo Auto Museum tells what’s going to be up for grabs on eBay April 14 to 21:



1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport replica used by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in “Fast 5"; a screen-used ‘66 Ferrari GTB replica built for “Ford v Ferrari”; a ‘65 Econoline van also built for “Ford v Ferrari”; a 1966 Chrysler Imperial used in the 2011 remake of “The Green Hornet” [...] There’s also a Sony promotional “Ghostbusters” hearse from the 2016 film; a 1958 Chevy Nomad used throughout the 2020 thriller “Let Him Go,” featuring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane; and a screen-used 1973 Ferrari Daytona from an upcoming Bradley Cooper film, “Soggy Bottom,” as well as from the TV series “9-1-1.”

Advertisement

Photo : Volo Auto Museum

Some of these aren’t wildly expensive, either. The 1965 Ford Econoline above is estimated to sell between $30,000 and $40,000. The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport replica in the lead photo is estimated to bring between $95,000 and $100,000. Of course, there’s no knowing what they’ll actually sell for in auction.

Advertisement

The list even includes vehicles like a 1926 Ford Model T, a 1937 Pierce-Arrow camper and a Disney trolley.



Why would the museum sell off such cool cars? Brian Grams, director of the museum, says:

“We need to make room for new exhibits, and recoup some of the cost of the spectacular interactive spaces we have been building during the pandemic shutdown.”

Advertisement

Photo : Volo Auto Museum

This 1966 Ferrari GTB Competizione Speciale replica is also up for grabs. Volo says a real one would set you back about $40 million, so its $75,000 to $85,000 estimated value is not bad.

Advertisement

If you want some sweet movie cars in your life, this is a good chance to nab one. Check out the full list here. If you’re ever in the Volo area (roughly 40 miles northwest of Chicago) I highly recommend a visit.

