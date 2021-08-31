Even routine flights are complex operations with a lot of different things that can go wrong. If it’s not the the process of getting through security, it could be your baggage getting hucked into the void. The Transportation Security Administration recently shared novel example of things going hilariously wrong with a video showing a pile of frozen chicken taking a ride on a baggage carousel.

The TSA’s Instagram account is a bastion of bad dad jokes and I hate to admit that many of them leave me giggling. The jokes didn’t stop when the agency called a “personal fowl” in a viral video of a block of raw chicken riding a baggage carousel. TSA didn’t name the airport, but tagged Seattle, Washington, as the location.

This one is baffling to watch as bystanders seem unfazed by the near-perfect rectangle of chicken making its way around like it’s a suitcase.



I initially thought it had to be fake, however, TSA confirmed to Newsweek that this is real.

How does a block of chicken end up on a carousel? TSA believes that it fell out of a cooler somewhere between the plane and the carousel, from Newsweek:

“Our understanding is that it fell out of a cooler behind the block of chicken (and you can see the chicken is still in cooler shape). Our guess is that the owner did not think about the lid coming open and did not tape it securely enough.”

TSA notes that raw meat can fly in a carry-on or checked baggage. Frozen meat can fly with ice or dry ice so long as there’s no liquid at the bottom of the container. Of course, you should make sure the container is also properly secured.

But it’s not all fun and laughs. Raw chicken can carry and spread bacteria like Salmonella and E. Coli. A baggage carousel sounds like quite the petri dish. The USDA says to use warm water and soap for cleaning with a combination of chlorine bleach and water or a commercial sanitizing wipe for sanitization.

It’s not said how the mess was cleaned up, but one passenger’s cookout was probably ruined.

Editor’s Note: This post is very likely the most useful thing TSA has accomplished in it’s 20 year history. For more, start here.



