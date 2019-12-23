A 2JZ-Swapped BMW E30 M3 Is The Car You Need When You Really Need To Show Your Tires Who's Boss

Screenshot : Hill Climb Monsters

For the average enthusiast an E30 M3 would be a pretty exciting car to drive in stock configuration. It’s a race homologation-special with a high revving engine and sexy 80s box flares, what more could you want? Vidar Jodahl, apparently, wanted quite a lot more. That’s why they built an all-out animal of an E30 with a 1300 horsepower 1100 lb-ft Toyota 2JZ-GTE inline-six pushing 45 psi of boost!

Vidar took this madcap M3 to the Osnabruck hillclimb in Germany this year to do a bit of showing off. The first run was a wild sideways tail-out drift exhibition and the car still turned a time of 1:10. The next run up the hill was done with a bit less fanfare and showboating, sticking through the corners for a time six seconds quicker.

The acceleration speeds of the car don’t look all that crazy from the in-car camera, especially for a car with 1300 ponies under the hood, but you have to remember a few things. For one, the car is clearly quite traction limited. For another, 2JZs are known for making big power numbers with a big turbo, which means a lot of the power is higher in the rev range. And finally, everything looks slower on video. Always.

One thing is for certain, this car’s tire budget is probably higher than its gas bill! The most powerful iteration of the E30 M3 had 215 horsepower, and I can’t even fathom attempting to put six times as much power through this chassis. Absolutely bonkers, and very much hoonworthy. In tires we shred, my friend.