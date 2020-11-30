A 1972 Chevy Blazer Just Sold For $115,000 On Bring A Trailer So Hope You Won't Miss Things Making Sense

Screenshot : Bring A Trailer

Seeing how much various things sell for on the popular car auction site Bring a Trailer has become a great way to remind yourself that reality isn’t always bound by rules you think are rational, or make sense. We’ve seen this happen with air-cooled Volkswagen and Porsche prices launching like a Coke/Mentos geyser into the mesosphere, and now we’re seeing similar insanity with a Chevy K5 Blazer, as one just sold for a spit-take inducing $115,000. What.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Bring A Trailer

Now, sure, this wasn’t some old Blazer towed out from behind a Stuckey’s somewhere, it was a fully resto-modded build with an LS1 from a 2001 Corvette and a lot of lovely paint and careful work from Berkeley Garage of Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Chevrolet

It appears to be a wonderful restoration and all that, but, I just can’t. It’s a K5 Blazer! I mean, they’re great and all, but these are just not six-figure cars? Are they? Well, I guess at least this one is?



I get that they’re collectible, but they’re not terribly exotic, at least here in America— they made like 80,000 of these first-gen ones, and there’s plenty of good examples around. Even the nicely restored/restomodded ones aren’t close to being this expensive, with decent Blazers seeming to top out around $50,000 for completely restored ones, and rougher ones going for between $15,000 and $25,000 or so.

G/O Media may get a commission 10" LED Ring Kit $17 at Amazon Use the promo code 6IA3K624

I mean, there are exceptions, but holy shit, $115,000?

Screenshot : Bring A Trailer

Advertisement

Well, maybe that’s just what’s going to happen — another formerly affordable classic has been touched by the gilded finger of Rich Dudes, and now you’re boned if you’ve been putting off finding one.

It could be an anomaly, and things will settle back down, or maybe it’ll go the VW Bus route and prices will remain insane until all the rich dude demand is satisfied, or the heat death of the universe, or both.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Bring A Trailer

What are you gonna do with this Blazer, anyway? It’s all so perfect and clean, and how can a Blazer be really enjoyed like that? I mean, this $43,500 Blazer is a lot, but it’s a great mustard color and while in great shape, hasn’t been turned into something so precious you’d be afraid to actually use it. And it’s just a bit over 1/3 the price.

Advertisement

Anyway, yeah. A Blazer sold for $115,000. That’s where we are.