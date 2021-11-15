7. Malcolm Bricklin, Founder of Subaru America and General Vehicles

Malcolm Bricklin had his hand in a lot of different pots throughout his life. He found success by creating a supply store franchise at 19 and by introducing Subaru to the Americas. However, his legacy was also loaded with controversy. Take the Bricklin SV-1, for example, a vehicle that was supposed to be crafted with maximum safety in mind. He intended to bring his manufacturing facility to New Brunswick, Canada, which had a struggling economy — but Bricklin’s total lack of understanding of the automotive world failed to bring any results. Around 3,000 cars were built with tons of Canadian financial assistance, which left Bricklin’s name a dark mark in the auto industry.

It didn’t help that he sought to recover from that by bringing the Yugo to America.