49-Year-Old Elon Musk Demonstrates Mastery Of Stale Pop Culture References With New Titles For Tesla CEO And CFO

Illustration : HBO, Twitter

Remember when Elon Musk dropped a track about the tragic story of Harambe the gorilla that was shot when a little kid fell into his enclosure? Did you also remember that three years transpired between the shooting and the release of the song it inspired?

Advertisement

That span of time seems to be key for Musk, who just changed his CEO of Tesla title to Technoking of Tesla and CFO Zach Kirkhorn’s title to Master of Coin, am apparent reference to the series Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019. That’s about two and a half-ish years ago, which seems pretty on-brand for Elon.

While “Technoking” could be a term inspired by any number of monarchs of industry, such as those respected Kings of Burger, Sofas, Mattress, Plow, and many more, the “Master of Coin” title appears to be very directly related to the position filled as part of the Small Council of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, a fictional entity that only really exists in the minds of its hardcore fans, much like Tesla’s under-$40,000 production Cybertruck.

The title changes were announced in an SEC filing that, presumably, some poor bastard had to go through all the effort to actually produce and file just so Elon and Zach could enjoy this k-razy jape.

The filing listed item 8.01 (I guess they couldn’t think of 61 other things to file so they could have really had some fun with an Item 69.0 or something, or 34 other things for an item 42.0, because we know what makes Elon giggle), and the full text is here:

Screenshot : SEC

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Oh, oh oh Elon, you nut! What a kook this guy is, am I right? Well, he’s also a kook that still plays it a bit safe, because “Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

So, you know, no harm done!

Look, all that matters is that Elon seems to be having fun, right? I mean, what’s the fun of an inside joke unless you get the SEC involved? That’s how shit gets to the next level.

Advertisement

With this in mind, I’m really excited to be one of the first on the waiting list for the 2024 Bean Dad Edition of the new Tesla Model X. Tesla, just go ahead and stick my name in a database or something.