The 24 Hours of Lemons is one of the best things to ever have happened to amateur racing in the last, uh, let’s say thirty years. Not only has the series made road racing approachable and attainable for the average Joe and Jane, but it has also made the whole thing take itself much less seriously. It’s cheap, usually fairly slow, usually very safe, and a whole lot of fun. Plus there are the street-car oriented Lemons Rally and Concours d’Lemons to consider. And in 2022 there is oh so much of it happening around the country.

Some of these venues have been playing host to to Lemons and its merry band of weirdos for fifteen years, while the series continues to add new stops to its roster. The juxtaposition of Lemons cars at a place like the exceedingly classy Barber Motorsports Park is truly wonderful.

As someone who occasionally hosts events with a small team, I can only imagine the level of commitment that it takes to put on literally dozens of races, shows, and rallys across the country. Truly wow.

Anyway, here’s the full schedule. Check it out and see if there’s one near you. Will the Jalopnik team get our Soviet wonder finished in time to participate next year? We can only hope. See you out there?

24 HOURS OF LEMONS RACES

February 5-6: ‘Shine Country Classic – Barber Motorsports Park (Leeds, AL)

March 12-13 (Tentative): Yokohama Sears Pointless – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)

March 26-27 (Tentative): Cain’t Get Bayou – NOLA Motorsports Park (Avon, LA)

April 9-10: The Pitt Maneuver – Pittsburgh International Race Complex (Wampum, PA)

April or May: Lemons South Spring – Track TBA

May 28-29 (Tentative): Yokohama Days of Thunderhill – Thunderhill Raceway (Willows, CA)

June 4-5: The B.F.E. GP – High Plains Raceway (Deer Trail, CO)

June 11-12: Yokohama Real Hoopties of NJ – NJMP (Millville, NJ)

June 25-26 (Tentative): The Rust Belt GP – Gingerman Raceway (South Haven, MI)

July 16-17: Pacific Northworst GP – Oregon Raceway Park (Grass Valley, OR)

August 6-7: GP du Lac Chargoggagogg(etc) – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (Thompson, CT)

August 13-14: Doing Time in Joliet – Autobahn Country Club (Joliet, IL)

September 10-11: High Plains Drifter – High Plains Raceway (Deer Trail, CO)

September 24-25: Lemons South Fall – NCM Motorsports Park (Bowling Green, KY)

October 1-2: Yokohama Button Turrible – Buttonwillow Raceway Park (Buttonwillow, CA)

October 8-9: The Tony Swan Never-Say-Die Memorial – Gingerman Raceway (South Haven, MI)

October 15-16: Smells Like AMC Spirit – The Ridge Motorsports Park (Shelton, WA)

October 29-30 (Tentative): Halloween Hooptiefest – New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, NH)

November 4-6: Yokohama Stuntin’ & Splodin’ Soiree – MSR Houston (Angleton, TX)

December 3-4 (Tentative): Yokohama Arse-Freeze-Apalooza – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)

December 10-11: The Kim Harmon Scrotium 500 – Road Atlanta (Braselton, GA)

LEMONS RALLY

March 4-6: Southern Fried Heaps Rally (Mobile, AL to Cedar Key, FL)

April 21-24: Rocky Mountain Breakdown (Denver, CO to Denver, CO)

July 15-17: Rust Belt Ramble (Detroit, MI to Buffalo, NY)

August 5-7: Hell On Wheels California Rally (Sacramento, CA to Sacramento, CA)

September 30-October 2: Fall Fail-Iage Rally (Boston, MA to Boston, MA)

Novermber 8-12: Great River Road Lemons Rally (New Orleans, LA to St. Paul, MN)

CONCOURS D’LEMONS

March 5: Concours d’Lemons Florida – Amelia Island, FL

June 4: Concours d’Lemons Connecticut – Greenwich, CT

August 22: Concours d’Lemons California – Seaside, CA

September TBA: Concours d’Lemons Michigan – Detroit, MI