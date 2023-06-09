The $35,000 Volvo EX30 is a really big deal for the Swedish automaker. It’s a core pillar of the brand’s volume play, to essentially double its 2022 sales by 2025. And during the EV’s reveal event on May 7, CEO Jim Rowan was clear: he’s going to make as many of these as he can and sell them in every market possible. With a base price rivaling many similarly-sized internal-combustion SUVs, it’s obvious the big boss intends to back that ambition up.
But you don’t get to a $35,000 EV without some clever engineering and problem solving. To that end, I’ll walk you through the weirdest and most curious aspects of the Volvo EX30 — inside and out — that I noticed on the ground in Milan earlier this week, alongside some impressions of what it’s like to actually sit in the thing. Let’s get to it.