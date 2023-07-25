The 2024 Subaru BRZ tS Still Isn’t A BRZ STI

Fans of the Toyobaru twins GR86/BRZ have asked their respective automakers for more power for years. While the second generation of the cars brought a little more power upon their debut in 2021, there was still no performance model. Eyes were on Subaru to get its STI performance arm on things. Instead they gave us a concept and put a limited production tS model on the market that was more track- ready modified tha n full- on performance model. If you were keeping your fingers and eyes crossed for an STI model with the second gen BRZ, I’m sorry. Subaru is giving us that model again for the 2024 model year.

The tS trim brings features that are mostly track and handling focused. While STI didn’t do anything to get more power out of the engine, the performance division did put its know-how into the BRZ’s suspension setup. STI tuned the tS’ front and rear Hitachi dampers. Subaru says this maximizes the BRZ’s already low center of gravity and weight. Braking performance comes by way of Brembo with gold painted calipers front (four piston) and rear (two piston) as well as larger pads and rotors for better braking performance. The tS also wears grippier 215/40 R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

Unfortunately, power ratings for the 2.4-liter Boxer engine are unchanged at 228 horsepower; a six- speed manual transmission is standard.



Even though the tS is not a full- on STI model, you can probably get away with fooling people into thinking it is. Visually, the tS comes with various “tS” exterior badges, mirrors and roof- mounted antenna finished in black and 18-inch wheels in a dark gray (it’s really black) finish. You also won’t be color limited on the tS. Subaru says any color the regular BRZ comes in is available on the tS.



Inside there’s black seating with contrasting blue stitching and a leather wrapped steering wheel, parking brake handle and shifter for the manual transmission. As a light performance reminder, there’s an “STI” logo on the starter button and red accents in the instrument cluster.



Being based on the BRZ’s Limited trim means the tS comes well equipped with standard features like heated mirrors and automatic climate control. But the bigger news is safety. The tS is the first Subaru model equipped with a manual transmission to receive the brand’s EyeSight driver safety assistance system. Subaru says all BRZ models with a manual for the ‘24 model year will have EyeSight as standard equipment.



Subaru has yet to release pricing for the 2024 BRZ tS but count on it being a bit more than the BRZ Limited’s $32,115 starting price.

