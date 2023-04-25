2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: This Is It

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is finally here, and, well, it sure looks like a Mercedes. Maybe a grumpy bar of soap? It’s not bad. It’s just pretty nondescript and, aside from the new headlights, gets a lot of its styling cues from other models in the lineup, especially Mercedes’ EQ models. Then again, you don’t usually buy an E-Class to stand out on the street, so the whole understated-but-handsome thing works well here.



In case you missed it:

Advertisement

It’s essentially the same length overall as the outgoing model, although the wheelbase is now 0.87 inches longer than before. The trunk’s capacity is also up to 19 cubic feet. At launch, there will be two trims available, both of which come with standard all-wheel drive. The E 350 gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The E 450's three-liter six-cylinder is good for 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Both cars come with a mild-hybrid system that adds a boost mode that can temporarily add 20 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque.

Most E-Class buyers are probably much more concerned with the interior, and while the interior design is just as predictable as the exterior, that’s a good thing. Odds are, you’ll be incredibly comfortable behind the wheel for hours on end. Although, if you’re not a fan of the Mercedes’ so-called Hyperscreen, we have some bad news. It’s evolved into the Superscreen now and allows the front passenger to watch videos while the car is moving. To keep that from being distracting for the driver, the screen has also been designed so that the driver can’t see what the passenger is watching.

46% Off Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer Banish grime

Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too. Buy for $102 at Amazon Advertisement

The E-Class also comes with the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system that can now support third-party apps. At launch, you’ll be able to use TikTok, play Angry Birds or join a Zoom call on the center screen (presumably not while driving). If you opt for the Superscreen, it also comes with a selfie and video camera. We’re not sure what the overlap is between E-Class buyers and TikTok users, but surely there are at least a few people out there who are excited to hear their next car will support it.

Advertisement

In addition to the latest versions of Mercedes’ safety and driver-assist features, the E-Class uses artificial intelligence to automate comfort features and keep you comfortable without needing your input. And there’s a new sound visualization feature that uses the ambient interior lighting to let you “see” your music as it plays.



Pricing and an on-sale date have yet to be announced, so there’s no telling how much it will cost or when you’ll be able to buy the 2024 E-Class. But at least you now know that someone finally convinced a company to add TikTok to a luxury sedan. And isn’t that really what’s important here?

Advertisement

Advertisement