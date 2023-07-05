2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE: This Is It

Back in February of this year, we learned that Mercedes planned to kill off the coupe versions of the C-Class and E-Class, replacing them with a new coupe called the CLE. But we didn’t have many more details on the CLE other than that it would have two doors. Until now. Meet the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE.

On the outside, the new CLE is immediately identifiable as a Mercedes, borrowing styling cues from the current C-Class and E-Class and blending them together into a car that’s more attractive than either sedan. It’s sleek and muscular without being overstyled. The driving experience is what matters most, but we say Mercedes absolutely nailed it on the design. And if a soft-top is more your speed, there’s a convertible version on the way, as well.

As far as size goes, the CLE is 191 inches long and has a 112.8-inch wheelbase. That makes it about a half-inch longer than the outgoing E-Class coupe and 6.5 inches longer than the C-Class coupe. The wheelbase, however, is slightly shorter than the E-Class’s and nearly an inch longer than the C-Class, so occupants didn’t gain nearly as much extra room versus the C-Class as the overall length would suggest.

Inside, things get a little more controversial, but the controversy isn’t exactly new. Based on what we can see from the images included in the release, the cabin appears to be almost identical to what you’ll find in the current C-Class. Beyond some possible changes to the doors, all we’re seeing is C-Class. So if you don’t like the large center screen or the steering wheel in the sedan, you’re still not going to like it in the coupe. But hey, at least there’s no hyperscreen. For now.

Under the hood, you have two engine options, both of which are mild hybrids. The first is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The other is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that’s good for 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Regardless of which engine you choose, it also comes with an integrated starter generator that can add 23 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque, which Mercedes says provides a smoother driving experience at low speeds.

Rear-wheel drive isn’t an option, as all-wheel drive comes standard. Power is sent to the wheels via a Mercedes nine-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration figures have yet to be announced, but while we’re sure both versions of the CLE will be quick, you’ll probably have to wait for the inevitable AMG version if you want some serious performance out of your new luxury coupe. Still, the six-cylinder CLE 450 comes standard with a sport suspension to improve handling, and you can add it to the CLE 300 if you want.

Since it’s 2023, the CLE packs in all sorts of technology, from the latest infotainment system that includes artificial intelligence that can adapt various settings based on how and when the driver uses them to remote start, hands-free trunk access, lane keep assist and parking assist. You’ll probably want to add the Driver Assistance Package, though, since that adds adaptive cruise control, steering assist, lane change assist and blind spot monitoring, among other features.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but it’s probably safe to assume that even the base CLE 300 won’t be cheap. Expect Mercedes to announce exact numbers closer to the CLE’s early 2024 on-sale date.