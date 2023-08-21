2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: This Is It

Almost two years ago, Mercedes took the wraps off the redesigned SL Roadster. It was a wild departure from the near-decade-old design of the SL it replaced, most notably adding rear seats to go with its much more modern design. If you wanted a two-seater, there was always the AMG GT. Or at least, there was. Mercedes just released the redesigned AMG GT Coupe, and now, it’s a four-seater, too.



Styling-wise the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe doesn’t initially appear to be all that different than its predecessor, but don’t be fooled by its generally familiar design. The new AMG GT is just over seven inches longer than the car it replaces, with almost three inches of that increase going to the wheelbase. It’s also a little more than 1.5 inches wider. The added space doesn’t mean the rear seats will be spacious, though, with Mercedes recommending they be reserved for passengers who are less than five feet tall.

And while the design isn’t as aggressive as, say, a Lamborghini, if you take a closer look, it’s clear that Mercedes still paid attention to the aero package. Active aero on the underbody and rear spoiler are standard, and there’s an optional package that adds a more aggressive setup, as well as a fixed rear wing. But even with the optional aero equipment, the new AMG GT leans more toward subtlety.

The engine options, on the other hand, promise to be anything but subtle. The AMG GT 55 gets the base engine, which “only” makes 469 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Upgrade to the AMG GT 63, though, and the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 gets boosted up to 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is no longer available.

For better handling, the new AMG GT gets rear-wheel steering, as well as a limited-slip differential and a hydraulic suspension with adaptive dampers. Depending on the conditions and how you plan to behave, there are six drive modes to choose from. You can also upgrade to carbon-ceramic brakes if you think you’ll need the extra stopping power. That may be overkill in the GT 55 with its 3.8-second zero-to-60 mph time, but springing for the GT 63 drops that time to a mere 3.1 seconds.

If a lot of this sounds like what you get in the SL, that’s because it is. The coupe is quicker than the convertible, but there’s clearly a lot of SL in the new GT. And it’s especially obvious once you step inside. If the cabin isn’t exactly the same as the SL’s, it’s so close, you’ll be hard-pressed to find the differences. Not that that’s a bad thing. Mercedes doesn’t usually miss when it comes to comfortable, luxurious interiors. Unless you’re allergic to large center screens, that is.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but don’t be surprised if the GT 55 starts around $150,000, with the GT 63 starting closer to $200,000. Expect that information to be revealed early next year, as Mercedes says the new AMG GT Coupe will go on sale “in the first half of 2024.”

