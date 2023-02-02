2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Gets a Mild Makeover

Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Velar for 2018, so you might expect the 2024 Velar to be completely redesigned. After all, it’s been six years. But no. It’s not. But that’s also not a bad thing. The Velar is still an attractive luxury crossover, and with a refreshed interior, potential customers should still be happy with it.

On the outside, things mostly stay the same, but the 2024 Velar does get a new grille, as well as new headlights, new taillights, and a revised rear bumper. It’s not much, but as we said earlier, it was already pretty good-looking to begin with. There was no need for Range Rover to fix what wasn’t broken. Choosing to mainly focus on interior updates was probably the smarter choice. That said, there are two new paint options: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

The most noticeable change inside the cabin is the new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen, which looks much better integrated and more intuitive than the old split-screen design. Sure, it’s a “floating” screen, but Land Rover’s two-screen solution always felt a little clunky. The new Velar also comes with Pivi Pro7, Land Rover’s latest infotainment system software.

The center console ha s also been cleaned up and simplified. Visually, it’s nice to look at and not as busy, but that also means physical controls are essentially nonexistent. If you’re worried that will make it harder to use, Land Rover says, “The next-generation infotainment was the subject of extensive testing and development, both digitally and physically with human testers, to reduce task and interaction time and deliver the most user-friendly technology experience possible. Approximately 80 p ercent of tasks can be performed within two taps of the home screen.”

That said, we still don’t see a volume knob. If it’s there, it’s very well hidden.

Engine choices are still the same. You can pick the 247-hp four-cylinder or the 395-hp six-cylinder mild hybrid. Interestingly, the UK gets a plug-in hybrid option that’s still not offered here. The battery is now 12 percent larger and has an EV range of 40 miles on the WLTP test cycle. If it ever did come to the U.S., the EPA test would probably be in the low 30s, but that’s still a pretty useable amount of range.

Pricing starts at $61,500 for the Velar P250 S, and if you want the six-cylinder, the Velar P 400 Dynamic SE starts at $71,600. Jumping up to the range-topping HSE trim will cost you at least $84,795. It’s also already on sale, so if you’re intrigued, you can go ahead and call your local dealer.