2024 Kia EV9 Could Have Up to 400 Horsepower: Report

Kia’s third EV to come to consumers , after the Niro EV and hot selling EV6, will be the large EV9 crossover. P reviewed by the 2021 concept—the automaker has teased the upcoming crossover, but it’s been quiet about specs. But if a report from Car & Driver is to be believed, the upcoming EV crossover will offer up to 400 hp and cost over $73,000.

Possible details of the upcoming EV9 were leaked through the most random of means via a customer survey. A reader of Car & Driver found the specs in a customer survey sent out to prospective EV owners to gauge interest in what kind of EV they would buy. The reader took a screenshot and sent the details of the EV9 to C&D, who shared them.

While no trims were listed, the survey did give some specific details that could turn out to be factual for Kia’s next EV . According to the doc, the basic EV9s will start around $56,000. For that entry-point you get you rear-wheel drive, 200 horsepower, 250 lb-ft of torque, an 8.5 second zero to 60 mph time, and 220 miles of range.



From there, the next step up is a $61,000 trim that’ll come with rear-wheel drive. The document indicates that this trim comes with 70 more miles of range (290 miles) and the ability to tow 2,000 pounds. So, perhaps the extra $5,000 gets you a larger battery pack? The larger battery would make sense too, as you lose 0.4 seconds on the sprint to 60 mph.

If you want all-wheel drive on the EV9, you’ll have to drop at least $63,000 . The document says that this trim gets 400 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque, a 3,500-pound towing capacity, and a six-second sprint to 60 mph. That extra performance comes at the expense of range as it drops to 260 miles (from the 290 on the mid-level trim) .

Right above that EV9 is another trim that starts at $68,000. That gets you 20-inch wheels instead of the standard 19- inch wheels , but that will also cost you range as it drops to 240 miles on this trim.



According to the document shared with C&D, a completely loaded EV9 will set you back $73,000. You get the same 240 miles of range as the trim below it, but you get 100 more lb-ft of torque for a total of 480 lb-ft. Towing capacity goes up to 4,500 pounds, the sprint to 60 mph drops to 5.2 seconds and you get 21-inch wheels, black exterior trim, and 0.4 inches of ground clearance for…something.



If all of this pans out the EV9 should be a big seller. The prices, again if this all turns out to be true, are a bit high, considering we’re in desperate need of more affordable EVs. But, what essentially looks like an EV version of the Telluride ( with a little more power under it) should have more than enough people willing to open their wallets to get one.

