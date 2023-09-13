2024 Jeep Gladiator Really Wants To Get You Off The Road And On Some Trails

The Jeep Gladiator you all know and love is back and sporting the new Wrangler’s seven-slot face as well as a ton of refinements to make the Gladiator even more of a rock climbing, overlanding beast.

There are tons of upgrades, especially to Jeep’s off-roading specific trims the Rubicon and the desert-obliterating Mojave. Both received new trim-topping models in the form of Rubicon X and Mojave X, which give drivers steel bumpers, heated and cooled steering wheels, Nappa leather, 12-way adjustable seats front seats and integrated off road cameras that make seeing where your tires are a breeze. On the Sport models and up, several advanced driver assistance systems become standard. If you biff it hard in your Glad wagon, all Gladiators now get side-curtain airbags standard in the back and front.

As you may have guessed from the fancy high-end trim and driver assistance systems, not everyone takes their super-capable Gladiators on the trail. Jeep wants to change that, so now the 2024 Gladiator comes with interactive trail maps for 62 different Jeep Badge routes, with the option of paying a yearly fee to unlock thousands more via the independent site Trails Offroad. The maps show you where the trail starts, the toughest portions of the trail and all sorts of other little hints and tricks to make your inaugural roll in the mud a successful one. All of this is displayed on a new 12.3-inch screen in the middle of the dash, as is the practice of our time.

It’s the little details that pull a lineup together. Like how the Rubicon will come with red tow hooks, while, get this, the Mojave will come with orange tow hooks. Jeep was quite proud of this feature when we spied the new Gladiators in Auburn Hills last week, saying the two colors make for easy identification between the two models (in case you missed the giant graphics on the side of the car, of course.)