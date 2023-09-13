The 2024 GMC Acadia Is Just 6 Inches Shorter Than A Yukon

GMC is slowly overhauling its lineup. The Sierra and Canyon were recently updated, and the Yukon got its big redesign for the 2021 model year. Now comes a redesign of the automaker’s midsize crossover, the Acadia. This new design comes with some big changes, this biggest of which are in the size department.

It’s now 10.6 inches longer and 3.2 inches taller, with a wheelbase that’s 8.6 inches longer, than the outgoing Acadia. While this might not look like much on paper, it’s a serious size increase. It s total length is now 204 inches, putting it just six inches off of a GMC Yukon.



The design has gotten more in line with the rest of the lineup as well. The front facia resembles a smaller Yukon; Denali trims get a big chrome grille up front while AT4 trims have a black grille. All models wear signature LED DRL lamps.



Out back, the design gets more rounded with quad exhaust tips and wrap around tail lights.



The Acadia wears an all new interior as well. Those increased exterior dimensions mean more space inside as well. GMC says there’s now more than 80 more cargo space behind the third row and 36 percent more cargo space behind the second.

The dash gets a new design but unfortunately it follows the tacked on tablet display design trend other automakers have been using. The 15-inch portrait oriented screen features a native Google operating system; the driver gets another 11-inch screen for a digital gauge cluster. All the usual tech and advanced driver safety assistance systems are there including GM’s Super Cruise, available for the first time on the Acadia.

If you were hoping for six- cylinder power to stick around, you’re out of luck. The Acadia gets one engine choice this time around: A new 2.5-liter turbocharged I4. It makes 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic with front or all wheel drive, depending on trim.

Speaking of trims, while basic SLE and SLT trims are sure to return, GMC highlighted just two, the AT4 and Denali. GMC seems to be taking off roading seriously with its AT4 trim. The Acadia AT4 gets one inch in additional ride height, a wider track, 18-inch all terrain tires, o ff-road-tuned suspension with hydraulic rebound control, the usual selectable drive modes and a torque vectoring all- wheel drive system with twin-clutch rear diffs, an AT4 exclusive.



The Denali is all luxury, of course. Aside from signature Denali trim features like lots of chrome, the Acadia Denali also gets massive 22-inch wheels ( which GMC says are a first for the Acadia) , a wide panoramic roof that goes from pillar to pillar, laser- etched wood and Galvano chrome interior accents, heated and cooled seats and a 16-speaker Bose sound system with noise canceling technology.



No word on pricing yet, but the 2024 GMC Acadia will be available in early 2024.

