The Toyota Crown is making its triumphant return to the U.S. during the fall of this year, which is soon — if not now — and we want to know what your most pressing questions are about the upcoming flagship. What do you want to know about the 2023 Toyota Crown?



Do you want to know why the rest of the Crown lineup (set for release in Japan) isn’t coming to the U.S.? Or do you want to know what the base price of the Toyota Crown will be, and whether two-tone paint and a Hybrid MAX setup with dual electric motors and AWD will be worth the premium over base?

I’d guess most of you Crown fanatics want to know when Toyota will make the Modellista body kit available in the U.S. (or if it’ll ever be available) because even though I think the all-new Crown looks good as it is, making the crossover look like it rides lower to the ground would be great. And as if the Modellista kit alone weren’t enough, why, yes, it does come in a piano black finish.

I love to complain about blacked-out editions of new and relatively pedestrian cars, but out of all the cars that’ve been released with a “midnight” or otherwise “dark” version lately, the Crown seems like the most deserving.



After more than half a century of being unavailable on the American market, the Toyota Crown will make a bid as a flagship crossover for American buyers who are stuck deciding between a well-equipped Toyota or an entry-level Lexus.

Toyota says the new Crown’s design combines the characteristic ride height and practicality of a crossover with the comfort of a full-size sedan, but we’ll see if that’s actually true. And whether the output of the 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine, aided by up to two electric motors, makes the Crown as sporty as Toyota says it is.

The new Crown will make up to 340 horsepower and will reach peak torque at 2-3,000 rpm. The precise torque, however, is still unspecified, and the Crown is a pretty big car; we’ll have to wait and see if the final output figures are enough. I’m unsure why the Crown has to appeal to buyers with performance at all, but, again, we’ll have to wait to ask Toyota firsthand.



The good thing is we don’t have to wait too long now that the car’s triumphant return is around the corner. Just how triumphant its return will be is yet to be seen, but the redesign and hybrid power could win the upcoming Toyota Crown new fans in the U.S., where crossovers have overtaken sedans in popularity. But is that popularity enough for this comeback? Other than that, what else do you want to know about the 2023 Toyota Crown?