Do you ever forget about time zones? Y’know, you send someone a text, only to realize that it’s midnight where they are, and they’re not gonna answer until the morning? Australia is a full fifteen hours ahead of us east-coast Americans — and, it seems, ahead by one full generation of the Ford Ranger as well.

We North Americans have barely gotten our hands on the new Ranger, but our friends down under have already had the truck for a decade. It seems they’re chomping at the bit to see the T6 generation Ranger’s replacement, and Ford Australia is all too happy to oblige.

Ford already teased the new Ranger last month under heavy camouflage, but a new video gives a much clearer look at the upcoming truck’s body lines. The oversized panels and pieces of translucent cloth have been replaced with a vinyl wrap that Ford would love to tell you about, like that guy at the party who’s just a little too into the double IPA he brought. It’s inspired by the Bronco R, Baja, and “the lifestyle orientation of the Next-Generation Ranger”.

Unlike that double IPA, however, it seems like Ford’s shown up with something good here. The new truck’s headlights echo the C-shaped daytime running lights on the F-150, and the grille seems similar to the Maverick’s gradual taper.

Since this is the global model of the upcoming Ranger, it’s tough to say exactly how different the eventual North American-bound model will be. While the body will likely be largely unchanged, all those pesky lighting regulations may add up to considerable differences in the overall look of the final vehicle.

Ford claims the latest Ranger will debut later this year, and it’s expected the truck will begin to arrive in dealerships in 2022. Whether that timeline holds true for U.S. models, or simply the Ranger’s home market of Australia, remains to be seen.