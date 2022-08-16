Mazda’s Mazda3 is still one of the best-looking small cars in the business, and that doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon. This doesn’t mean Mazda is totally resting on its laurels, according to an announcement made by the company on Tuesday.

The 2023 Mazda3 gets some small but meaningful changes to its specs and pricing that will help to keep it relevant-ish in a world where its uglier competitors start to leave it behind with tech and performance. The big change is a five-horsepower bump to the naturally aspirated SkyActivG 2.5-liter engine, for a grand total of 191 hp and 186 pound-feet of torque. The turbo motor still makes a respectable 227 hp and a whopping 310 lb-f t.

The Mazda3 is still available with a six-speed manual transmission for 2023, but only on the naturally-aspirated 2.5 S Premium Package model with front-wheel drive and in a hatchback body style. The rest of the range gets a now-ancient-feeling six-speed automatic transmission paired with either front-wheel drive or, for the Premium naturally aspirated models and turbo models, all-wheel drive.

The base model 2.5 S sedan will retail for $23,615, i ncluding a $1,065 destination fee, with the hatchback version adding $1,000 to that . The top-tier 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus trim will set you back $35,065 for the sedan or $36,365 for the hatch. Just get the hatch. Seriously, it’s better.

Hatchback Mazda3s are expected to hit dealers this fall, with the sedan arriving this winter.