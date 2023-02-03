2023 Lexus RZ 450e Starts at $59,650

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

After making its debut in the spring of 2022, Lexus has finally released pricing for its first fully electric vehicle. Including a $1,150 destination charge, the RZ 450e starts at $59,650.

The RZ 405e is Lexus’ first EV. Even though it shares mechanics with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, Lexus went further in length to make the RZ its own with Lexus-brand styling. At first glance, you could almost mistake it for an electrified version of the RX.



Buyers will be able to choose between three trims of the RZ. Sort of. Base models are called “ Premium” and start at the aforementioned $59,650. It includes s tandard features like a huge 14-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster for the driver, wireless phone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and cooled front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The RZ also wears 18-inch wheels as standard.



The next “trim” up is “ Premium with 20-inch wheels.” That’ll set you back $60,890. Along with the black 20-inch wheels, you get features such as a hands- free parking system, a 10-inch HUD display, and a digital and smart access key.

Top-of-the-line RZ s wear the Luxury trim and start at $65,150. That gets you gunmetal gray 20-inch wheels and an optional panoramic roof with dimming capability. The only options for either trim are a Cold Weather package that comes with headlamp washers and a heated windshield, a digital review mirror, and an illuminated Lexus badge.



The RZ is unique in that the range doesn’t exactly vary based on trim. The RZ gets powered by a dual motor setup with a 71.4 kWh battery. Total system horsepower is 312. This system gets paired with standard all-wheel drive. Those wanting more range may want to stick with the standard 18-inch wheel. If you go with those you’ll get the most range at 220 miles. The 20-inch wheels bring you down to 196 miles.