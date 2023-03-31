Yesterday, we gave you all the details on the seven concept rigs Jeep built for this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, ranging from an all-electric Wrangler with 650 horsepower and a stick-shift to a restomodded 1978 SJ Cherokee with the guts from a plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe. Jeep gave us a ton of photos of these concepts, so we figured we’d put them all in one place for you to ogle. Enjoy!