Yesterday, we gave you all the details on the seven concept rigs Jeep built for this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, ranging from an all-electric Wrangler with 650 horsepower and a stick-shift to a restomodded 1978 SJ Cherokee with the guts from a plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe. Jeep gave us a ton of photos of these concepts, so we figured we’d put them all in one place for you to ogle. Enjoy!
1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept
Yep, that’s a charger plug at the base of the windshield of this 1978 Cherokee. Jeep found a vintage body and stretched and shaped it to fit over a 2022 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe chassis. The result: A plug-in hybrid ‘78 Cherokee.
The concept drawing is amazing.
The stripes scream ‘70s vintage, but I especially love the ventilated tailgate. The blue tow hooks let you know it’s a 4xe.
Inside, Jeep worked the modern Wrangler dashboard into the vintage body, and sprayed graffiti on the ceiling.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept
This is the third version of this concept: An all-electric Wrangler that still packs a six-speed manual transmission. Now it’s got 650 hp and 900 lb-ft of torque.
I love the peekaboo hood showing off the EV circuitry.
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept
Like the original CJ8 Scrambler, this is a short-bed pickup built on Wrangler bones — in this case, the bones of a formerly four-door Wrangler Rubicon.
Jeep stuffed a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood of this concept, hence the “392" name.
392 2-door, get it?
Gaze in wonder at that big burly V8, conveniently displayed.
Jeep loves a loud plaid pattern, and I love that for Jeep.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept
This one isn’t really so much a concept as it is a test bed: After the success of the one-year-only Tuscadero paint color in 2021 (a sort of purple-pink hue), Jeep wanted to see the reaction to an even more vivid pink/purple.
Jeep describes this color as “chromatic magenta,” and says designers “decided it was time to flip the color’s perception and make it a lot tougher than expected.”
The color really pops in sunshine. I dig it!
Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept
How about a vanlife Wagoneer? It’s got the rooftop tent, the auxiliary lighting, and the beefy wheel-and-tire package to get you to those gorgeous vistas your Instagram needs.
That’s a custom RedTail Overland Skyloft, made of carbon fiber and supposedly light enough to open with one hand.
Man, I hope that plaid upholstery comes to the production Wagoneer. Coupled with the caramel and wood grain, it feels like a hunting cabin you can drive.
The rooftop tent has solar panels to operate a climate-control fan and lights. The succulents probably don’t come with it.
Jeep yanked out the second and third row seats and busted open the rear sunroof to create a pass-through to the tent. The cargo area feels like a well-appointed millennial apartment.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept
This one was built to show off a bunch of parts you can get from the Jeep Performance Parts catalog, like that grille guard and those tube doors.
I really dig the midnight blue paint coupled with the pumpkin interior.
That tailgate / spare tire carrier combo is pretty nifty: It replaces the regular tailgate and allows the spare tire to tuck into the cargo area for better off-road clearance. Or, you can flip the tire out to get a little extra cargo space, like a bed extender on a pickup truck.
The high-clearance fender flares are custom; the fronts integrate the DRLs and turn signals so they’re street legal.
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept
Jeep loves a silly name for a concept truck, and Sideburn might be the silliest. The name comes from the black side steps behind the rear doors, which give you access to some custom storage in the bed of this pickup.
We got jerry cans, we got a full-size spare, we got hard cases belted to a shelf. We got everything.
There’s even a MOLLE grid to strap even more stuff to this rig.
2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts
Easter Jeep Safari runs from April 1-9 in Moab, Utah. If you go, you’ll be able to see all these Jeep concepts. And if you clicked this far in this slideshow, thank you.