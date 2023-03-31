Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs

Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs

From a restomod 1978 full-size Cherokee to an all-electric Wrangler with a six-speed stick, these are the concepts Jeep built for this year's EJS.

By Bob Sorokanich
Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Yesterday, we gave you all the details on the seven concept rigs Jeep built for this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, ranging from an all-electric Wrangler with 650 horsepower and a stick-shift to a restomodded 1978 SJ Cherokee with the guts from a plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe. Jeep gave us a ton of photos of these concepts, so we figured we’d put them all in one place for you to ogle. Enjoy!

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Yep, that’s a charger plug at the base of the windshield of this 1978 Cherokee. Jeep found a vintage body and stretched and shaped it to fit over a 2022 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe chassis. The result: A plug-in hybrid ‘78 Cherokee.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

The concept drawing is amazing.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

The stripes scream ‘70s vintage, but I especially love the ventilated tailgate. The blue tow hooks let you know it’s a 4xe.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Inside, Jeep worked the modern Wrangler dashboard into the vintage body, and sprayed graffiti on the ceiling.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

This is the third version of this concept: An all-electric Wrangler that still packs a six-speed manual transmission. Now it’s got 650 hp and 900 lb-ft of torque.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

I love the peekaboo hood showing off the EV circuitry.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Like the original CJ8 Scrambler, this is a short-bed pickup built on Wrangler bones — in this case, the bones of a formerly four-door Wrangler Rubicon.

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Jeep stuffed a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood of this concept, hence the “392" name.

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

392 2-door, get it?

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Gaze in wonder at that big burly V8, conveniently displayed.

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Jeep loves a loud plaid pattern, and I love that for Jeep.

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

This one isn’t really so much a concept as it is a test bed: After the success of the one-year-only Tuscadero paint color in 2021 (a sort of purple-pink hue), Jeep wanted to see the reaction to an even more vivid pink/purple.

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Jeep describes this color as “chromatic magenta,” and says designers “decided it was time to flip the color’s perception and make it a lot tougher than expected.”

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

The color really pops in sunshine. I dig it!

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

How about a vanlife Wagoneer? It’s got the rooftop tent, the auxiliary lighting, and the beefy wheel-and-tire package to get you to those gorgeous vistas your Instagram needs.

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

That’s a custom RedTail Overland Skyloft, made of carbon fiber and supposedly light enough to open with one hand.

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Man, I hope that plaid upholstery comes to the production Wagoneer. Coupled with the caramel and wood grain, it feels like a hunting cabin you can drive.

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

The rooftop tent has solar panels to operate a climate-control fan and lights. The succulents probably don’t come with it.

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Jeep yanked out the second and third row seats and busted open the rear sunroof to create a pass-through to the tent. The cargo area feels like a well-appointed millennial apartment.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

This one was built to show off a bunch of parts you can get from the Jeep Performance Parts catalog, like that grille guard and those tube doors.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

I really dig the midnight blue paint coupled with the pumpkin interior.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

That tailgate / spare tire carrier combo is pretty nifty: It replaces the regular tailgate and allows the spare tire to tuck into the cargo area for better off-road clearance. Or, you can flip the tire out to get a little extra cargo space, like a bed extender on a pickup truck.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

The high-clearance fender flares are custom; the fronts integrate the DRLs and turn signals so they’re street legal.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Jeep loves a silly name for a concept truck, and Sideburn might be the silliest. The name comes from the black side steps behind the rear doors, which give you access to some custom storage in the bed of this pickup.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

We got jerry cans, we got a full-size spare, we got hard cases belted to a shelf. We got everything.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

There’s even a MOLLE grid to strap even more stuff to this rig.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep
2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts

2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts

Image for article titled Just a Ton of Photos of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Rigs
Photo: Jeep

Easter Jeep Safari runs from April 1-9 in Moab, Utah. If you go, you’ll be able to see all these Jeep concepts. And if you clicked this far in this slideshow, thank you.

