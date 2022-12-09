Last night some keen-eyed Corvette fans on corvetteforum.com, midenginecorvetteforum.com and other sites noticed that a visualizer for the upcoming 2024 Corvette E-Ray hybrid had inadvertently gone live on the Chevy website. The visualizer allowed users to play around with new color combos and options for the hybrid, all-wheel drive C8 variant that will be the most revolutionary ‘Vette ever. The visualizer has since been taken down, but the E-Ray lives on in screenshots posted online.



Shown above, a camouflaged Corvette E-Ray prototype from a Chevy teaser video published in April. Screenshots of the E-Ray visualizer are linked below.

The E-Ray’s design matches the camouflaged hybrid C8 that Chevy teased earlier this year, our first real confirmation that an electrified Corvette was coming in 2023. It uses the same wider bodywork as the C8 Z06, with a more aggressive front end and larger side intakes. But instead of centrally mounted exhaust tips like on the Z06, the E-Ray has a pair of chrome pipes at each end of the rear bumper like on a normal C8. There are three new colors, including an awesome minty green called Cacti, and the E-Ray has a unique twisted wheel design that finally looks good. The visualizer shows available carbon-fiber wheels, a ZER Performance Package that adds Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (and likely other upgrades too), and what could be carbon-ceramic brakes.

From the visualizer it doesn’t look like the E-Ray has a door for an EV charging port, meaning it won’t be a plug-in hybrid as some early rumors had predicted. One of the screenshots shows a top-down view exposing the E-Ray’s engine bay, which looks to be housing a version of the LT2 used in the standard C8 Stingray, and not the flat-plane LT6 of the Z06. As we heard in November, the E-Ray will likely pair the 6.2-liter LT2 with an electric motor on the front axle, giving it all-wheel drive. The C8 will eventually gain a couple other hybrid variants, including one with more than 1,000 horsepower – this E-Ray is just the beginning.



Some users got screenshots showing the E-Ray’s interior, which seems to look about the same as a regular C8 apart from a badge on the steering wheel and some new color and trim options. A closer look reveals a button to control the E-Ray’s regenerative brakes and another for automatic engine start/stop, as well as a steering wheel button for adaptive cruise control, none of which have been offered on a Corvette before.



The leaked visualizer said the 2024 E-Ray will be available in summer 2023, which lines up with what had previously been teased. With a base C8 now costing almost $66,000 and the Z06 starting at more than $110,000, the E-Ray could carry a $150,000 price tag.

We expect that the E-Ray could make its official debut within the next couple months. If nothing else, GM has the visualizer already ready to go.