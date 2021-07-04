2022 Toyota Land Cruisers Wrecked In Car Carrier Crash

Image : Toyota

Six new 2022 Toyota Land Cruisers were wrecked when the car carrier transporting them overturned in the Sultanate of Oman, MSDAR News reports. There were no casualties, but the cars were entirely destroyed.

Advertisement

You can see the images of the crash below. Be warned that a response to the tweet features a video showing the driver tending an arm wound, so click at your own discretion.

Kurdistan Automotive Blog on Instagram also shared videos of the crushed vehicles. The first clip appears to show the day-after view, with many of the Land Cruisers totaled. The second appears to show the car carrier in the immediate aftermath, with SUVs still littering the roadway.

Reports suggest the carrier was on its way to a dealership when it crashed; right now, the cause of the accident is undetermined.

The totally revamped 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser isn’t being sold in the United States because no one here really buys them. It comes with a pricey $85,000 that puts it more on par with Lexus machinery, making it tough to cross-shop the Toyota in its usual price bracket — especially when there are plenty of other options available in the SUV market here in America.

Advertisement

But the Land Cruiser has an absolutely massive following in other countries. In fact, it’s the best-selling vehicle in the Gulf Cooperation Council. It tops the charts in 10 countries, predominately in the Middle East, with UAE, Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

So, the 2022 edition was set to be greeted with much fanfare. It’ll feature two turbocharged V6 engines with options for a 3.5-liter gas burner (which makes 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque) or a 3.3-liter diesel engine (which makes 304 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque). Theres a massively redesigned, modern-looking center console inside.

Advertisement

Six destroyed vehicles won’t be the end of the world — but it’ll certainly be an annoyance considering the elevated price.