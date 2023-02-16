2022 Subaru WRX Paint Colors, Ranked

The current Subaru WRX may have lost a little bit of its edge, but it’s still a competent all-weather sport sedan. It’s also available in actual colors, which is becoming more of a rarity these days. There are eight options, so we’ve decided to rank them for you to argue about in the comments. Enjoy!
8 - Ceramic White
There’s nothing really wrong with white. It’s just not nearly as interesting as any of the other paint options that Subaru offers on the WRX. It also makes the plastic cladding surrounding the wheel wells really stand out, which isn’t ideal. If rental car companies stocked the WRX, they would probably all be Ceramic White. You can do better!
7 - Ice Silver Metallic
Congratulations, you got a WRX. At the very least, you didn’t go with white, so Ice Silver Metallic gets points for that. But it’s still not all that exciting or interesting. It just kind of is. Which isn’t great when there are so many better paint options to choose.
6 - Crystal Black Silica
This one might be a little controversial. If you love a black car, you love a black car. But Crystal Black Silica certainly wouldn’t be our choice of paint color for the WRX. Its biggest advantage is that it blends in with the black plastic on the wheel wells. So at least it’s got that going for it.
5 - Magnetite Gray Metallic
Typically, we wouldn’t give gray the time of day. It’s boring and has been done to death. But Magnetite Gray Metallic is at least a little more interesting than the previous options. It lets the world know you didn’t choose black or white, and it looks better than the other gray. It’s just not as interesting as any of the better paint options you could have chosen.
4 - Ignition Red
OK, now we’re getting into the real colors. You looked at black, white, and gray, and you said, “No, I want something better than all of those.” And you were correct. Ignition Red is much better than those other options. At the same time, though, it’s a little bit of an obvious choice. It’s also far from the best red we’ve ever seen.
3 - Sapphire Blue
Generally speaking, Sapphire Blue is a great color. It looks good on the WRX and stands out in the sea of grayscale blandness. No one can fault you for going with it. In fact, you deserve to be congratulated on actually having taste. The only problem is, it’s the wrong blue for a WRX. You got so close and just barely missed the mark.
2 - Solar Orange Pearl
There are a lot of people who aren’t going to like Solar Orange Pearl. And that’s OK. It’s a controversial color, especially if you live in the South and have to worry about orange’s association with all the bad football teams. It’s totally normal to not want anyone to possibly confuse you for an Auburn fan. But Jalopnik also supports bold choices, and Solar Orange Pearl is absolutely a bold choice.
1 - WR Blue Pearl
Let’s be real. You knew what would be our first pick before you even clicked on the article. The Subaru WRX is a blue car, and it always will be. Maybe you could argue that ordering the correct color is a little basic, but who cares? WR Blue Pearl is the objectively right choice for the WRX. Why does Subaru even bother offering other paint options?
