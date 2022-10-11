Stage Two of the Rebelle Rally began on Sunday with chilly temperatures at Base Camp One outside of Belmont, Nevada. Sunday’s live show featured presenters Emme Hall and Matthew Johnson bundled up in hats, gloves and scarves as the sun rose, and the rally competitors packed up their tents and readied their vehicles for the third official day of the competition.

This stage happens to be one of the most challenging: a marathon leg where competitors receive all the checkpoints for two days of driving and must camp overnight on Sunday — without any support from the Rebelle Rally staff.

Competitors spent Sunday night at the self-camp location near Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs, and received two days’ worth of checkpoints (40 of them!) to plot and plan as the rally heads south. These checkpoints will guide them to Base Camp Two, where competitors will reunite with Rebelle staff on Monday night.



“It’s a lot of checkpoints, they’re two very different days and there’s just a lot of information to take in at 6:00 a. m. ,” rally founder Emily Miller said during Sunday morning’s live broadcast from Base Camp One. The first team off the line at 7:00 a. m. on Sunday was Team 156, The HoneyBadgers.



Stage Two began with teams having to choose between either a challenging route on their way to Manhattan, Nevada, which cuts across Big Smoky Valley and around Silver Peak, or a less challenging path to the self-camp location. But the more challenging “X-route” is potentially worth more points.

Miller noted a portion of Stage Two’s more challenging route for the 4X4 class had to be rerouted near Silver Peak because the area has had so much rain lately that most of the trails were washed out. Competitors passed through Gabbs Pole Line Road (which Miller says is a great cutoff if you want to drive on dirt from Las Vegas to Reno), and into the Monte Cristo Range in Nevada.

From there, Rebelle teams again had to choose what route to take up to an old mining town west of Tonopah called Columbus. And from there, competitors crossed Route 6 then ended up in Fish Lake Valley. Finally, the Rebelles camped by Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs late on Sunday.

The route was about 130 miles of off-roading, and competitors had ten hours to reach as many checkpoints as possible. Miller said Stage Three would begin on Monday, which would be a long, beautiful and difficult day. But the marathon leg and self-camp night of the Rebelle is a favorite of the competitors.

There, the Rebelles camp with neither the support of rally staff, nor the luxury of gourmet meals, nor mechanic assistance — although the latter is available for a penalty, should teams need it. Fuel is available, but that’s about it. Most teams form loose groups to camp in, with navigators plotting checkpoints late into the evening as everyone beds down for the starlit night.

As of the late live show from the finish line near Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs Sunday night, all teams had settled at the self-camp location. Some competitors opted for a quick dip in the nearby lake before bedding down since amenities usually present at basecamps, including shower trailers, are not available at the remote location.



As Tana White, the navigator for Kia-backed Team 206, said, “With the Marathon Leg, I love the relaxed atmosphere, and how everyone gets a chance to chat [...] It’s the fun time where all the competitors get to know each other, and it’s special because no one is here to tell us when we have to do anything.”



In the 4X4 class, Team 129 won Stage Two after collecting 96 percent of the available points on the trail; the team is backed by Jeep, and includes Teralin Petereit and Nena Barlow. In the X-Cross class, the experienced Team 216, which is backed by Nissan and composed of Lyn Woodward and Sedona Blinson, had a stellar day, collecting 99 percent of the available points on the trail. And Team 200, with Chris Benzie and Melissa Clark, came in second after collecting 97 percent of the points on the X-Cross trail.



What makes the Rebelle so enjoyable — I say both as a competitor and a fan — is that each day, the overall ranking and the points collected on the trail can completely change the line up.

While the 4X4 class tends to remain largely the same, the X-Cross class is a fun group to watch because teams have great and not-so-great days on the trail. Melissa Clark has competed in both the 4X4 class and the X-Cross class, and can attest to it.



As a seasoned Rebelle Rally competitor who’s on the team currently leading the X-Cross group, overall, Clark said, “The Bronco Sport helped transform me into an X-Cross competitor. When I was invited to drive the Bronco Sport last year, I was excited to be sponsored by Ford but a little disappointed not to be in the 4X4 class. Last year taught me that the X-Cross class requires a lot more driving skill and environmental awareness of the trail terrain, meaning a little rock can take you out. I was so excited this year to be able to drive a Bronco Sport again.”

And like founder Emily Miller says, the Rebelle Rally is neither won nor lost in a single day. So, stay tuned for Stage Three coverage as the Rebelle continues.

