Porsche has updated its best-selling Macan for 2022. While it’s an SUV, don’t let that fool you. It drives exactly how a Porsche should.

Porsche brought me out to Malibu to flog the Macan through the local canyon roads. And I flogged the hell out of it. So what do you want to know about this SUV masquerading as a sports car?



The whole Macan lineup has been updated for ‘22. Updates mostly center around styling and equipment updates. All models come standard with AWD and a seven-speed PDK transmission. Those get bolted to a choice of two engines. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 261 horsepower, a 13- horsepower increase over last year’s model. This engine is closely related to the one that’s used in the VW GTI, but Porsche would rather we didn’t talk too much about that. The other engine is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that you can have with either 375 hp or 434 hp.



Styling changes outside amount to bigger intakes on the front facia, side blades on the doors , standard LED headlights, and a black rear diffuser. It all comes across as subtle but different enough that you notice it.



The biggest news is the addition of the Macan T trim. “T” stands for Touring at Porsche, which means better handling agility and sporty styling. Slotting between the base Macan and Macan S, it’s a blend of both: B ase engine but S driving dynamics .



Inside has seen a redesign as well. Porsche has a habit of having way too many buttons on their dash. That’s changed, but not necessarily for the better: Nearly e very button is now a touch-sensitive haptic switch . It comes across as more smooth looking, but the lack of physical buttons might not work for some people.



So what do you want to know about the Macan? Let me know in the comments and I’ll address what I can.

