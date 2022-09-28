Lexus is still trying to inject some much-needed performance cred into its F performance line . Since the brand’s inception, there have been just three dedicated performance models: the original IS F, the forgotten GS F, and the RC F. Other than that, the F brand has pretty much been a slew of appearance packages on everything from the RX to the ES. Now, Lexus has gone old school with the IS500. Throwing a big engine into a smallish sedan is always great and is a performance blueprint. Before I get to hooning this thing, I want to know what you guys want to know about it.

There aren’t many options for the IS500 F Sport Performance. The model I’m driving is pretty well equipped at $62,075. The only major option available that my car is missing is a $2,450 package that fits the IS500 with 19-inch split-spoke black BBS wheels. With the Grecian Water blue exterior paint on my example, I wish it had come equipped with those wheels. But the standard 19-inch silver Enkei wheels don’ t look too bad, either.



Power comes from the same 5.0-liter V8 that powers the RC F and LC. It makes 472 horsepower in this application and gets paired with an eight-speed automatic. Sadly no manual transmission is available. Power comes on strong. There’s nothing like a naturally aspirated V8, a nd it sounds fantastic. Lexus went the surprising route of letting you hear the engine sounds naturally. There’s no fake engine noise piped into the cabin.



I’ll be taking this thing on some local canyon roads this week and on into this weekend to see if it’s actually more than just great in a straight line. I’ll also be judging how it is to live with on a daily basis. Performance is great, but an ill-placed control or annoying feature can ruin a whole driving experience. So let me know what you guys want to know about it. I’ll answer as much as I can in the comments and leave the rest for the full review.

