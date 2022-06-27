3. Gravity Blue

Available Trims: Light (AWD), Wind (RWD), Wind, (e-AWD)

Of the two blue shades offered by Kia, I argue that Gravity Blue is the lesser blue. It’s like the EV6 designers looked at the color palette for the car and said, “We could use one more color, but we should probably stay away from yet another gray or black” and came up with this instead. There is at least a hue to it, but it’s not the EV6's most exciting color.