If you want performance and practicality, BMW’s M division has been the go-to for many years thanks to the stellar reputation of cars like the M3 and M5. Or so I’m told, as despite having gotten behind the wheel of various “regular” BMWs, and even a few hybrids, I’ve not yet experienced the joy of an M car from the driving seat.

Now, as the marque marks 50 years of its performance wing, that’s going to change as I’m spending some quality time with an M4.

Specifically, I’ve got four days to test a 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible, the xDrive model with BMW’s four-wheel-drive system installed. This model packs in more power than the regular M4, 503hp vs 473hp in the coupe, which is eked out of a three-liter, twin-turbo inline six.

The Competition model also comes with adaptive suspension, an eight-speed automatic transmission and oodles of carbon fiber trim both inside and out. You know, so that everyone around knows that you’re in a car that was born on the race track, or something.

Inside the Competition that I’ll be testing, there’s a “Silverstone” leather finish, as apparently all the trim options are inspired by famous race tracks. The car also comes with all the usual creature comforts you expect from a car like this – such as parking assist, remote start, wireless chargers and heated seats. All in, the model I’m testing clocks in at $110,245 here in New York City.

I’m pretty excited to put the car through its paces. The plan is to head out of New York City and up to the Catskills to find some fun roads to test it out on. I’m also going pumpkin picking, so will let you know how many squashes you can squish into the trunk space.

But what else would you like a six-figure convertible to be able to do? Fire any questions you might have about the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible into the comments section and I’ll do my best to answer them once I get behind the wheel.