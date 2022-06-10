This weekend kicks off the 90th 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious motor race in the world. Whether you’re new to the World Endurance Championship, you haven’t followed all the news in the build-up to the race, or you’re an avid fan who just needs a refresher, we’re here to help you follow the event.

What Is the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an endurance event whose winner is awarded based on the car that completes the most laps in the 24-hour time limit. The race started on public roads in Le Mans, France in 1923, and barring a long break for World War II, has continued ever since.

Along with the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix (or Formula 1 World Championship; whichever you prefer), the 24 Hours of Le Mans is part of the iconic Triple Crown of racing, which signals a mastery of various motorsport disciplines. To win at Le Mans, you not only need to have the kind of car that can compete for 24 hours, but you need to get along with your teammates and learn how to compete as a team.

The race has also become a significant proving ground for automotive technology on the endurance front.

Le Mans Class Formats

If you’re new to endurance racing, the format goes a little something like this: There are multiple classes of cars competing on the grid at the same time. While every car will be given an overall placement at the finish to determine the overall winners, each class also battles for position within its specific subset of cars.

For 2022, the Le Mans classes are as follows:

Hypercar (5 cars) : The top category and the cars expected to win the race, Hypercars are prototypes that are used to debut the highest level of manufacturer engineering.

: The top category and the cars expected to win the race, Hypercars are prototypes that are used to debut the highest level of manufacturer engineering. LMP2 (27 cars) : LMP2 is a lower tier of prototype racing, with cars built by one of four different manufacturers and a single engine supplier. This means that they’re largely spec machines with the same Gibson V8 engines.

: LMP2 is a lower tier of prototype racing, with cars built by one of four different manufacturers and a single engine supplier. This means that they’re largely spec machines with the same Gibson V8 engines. GTE Pro (7 cars) : The GTE classes both compete in race-prepped cars that are very similar to those you’d find on the roads. GTE Pro competes with newer machinery and the most experienced drivers.

: The GTE classes both compete in race-prepped cars that are very similar to those you’d find on the roads. GTE Pro competes with newer machinery and the most experienced drivers. GTE AM (23 cars): GTE AM uses slightly older cars than GTE Pro, and the driver lineup is often composed of “newer” drivers who may not have as much experience as the Pro drivers.

The 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans Starting Lineup by Class

Hypercar

No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing: M. Conway, K. Kobayashi, J. Lopez No. 708 Glickenhaus Racing: O. Pla, R. Dumas, L. Derani No. 709 Glickenhaus Racing: R. Briscoe, R. Westbrook, F. Mailleux No. 36 Alpine ELF Team: A. Negrão, N. Lapierre, M. Vaxiviere No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing: S. Buemi, B. Hartley, R. Hirakawa

LMP2

No. 31 WRT: S. Gelael, R. Frijns, R. Rast No. 38 Jota: R. Gonzalez, A. da Costa, W. Stevens No. 41 Realteam by WRT: R. Andrade, F. Habsburg, N. Nato No. 23 United Autosports: A. Lynn, O. Jarvis, J. Pierson No. 22 United Autosports: P. Hanson, F. Albuquerque, W. Owen No. 9 Prema Orlen Team: R. Kubica, L. Deletraz, L. Colombo No. 1 Richard Mille Racing: L. Wadoux, S. Ogier, C. Milesi No. 65 Panis Racing: J. Canal, N. Jamin, J. Van Uitert No. 5 Team Penske: D. Cameron, E. Collard, F. Nasr No. 32 Team WRT: R. Ineichen, M. Bortolotti, D. Vanthoor No. 11 Duqueine Team: R. Bradley, G. Rojas, R. de Gerus No. 37 Cool Racing: Y. Ye, R. Taylor, N. Kruetten No. 28 Jota: O. Rasmussen, E. Jones, J. Aberdein No. 48 IDEC Sport: P. Lafargue, P. Chatin, P. Pilet No. 34 Inter Europol Competition: J. Smiechowski, A. Brundle, E. Gutierrez No. 24 Nielsen Racing: R. Sales, M. Bell, B. Hanley No. 35 Ultimate: J. Lahaye, M. Lahaye, F. Heriau No. 44 ARC Bratislava: M. Konopka, B. Viscaal, T. Vautier No. 39 Graff Racing: E. Trouillet, S. Page, D. Droux No. 3 DKR Engineering: L. Horr, J. Glorieux, A. Cougnaud No. 47: Algarve Pro Racing: S. Floersch, J. Falb, J. Aitken No. 83 AF Corse: F. Perrodo, N. Nielsen, A. Rovera No. 27 CD Sport: C. Cresp, M. Jensen, S. Palette No. 43 Inter Europol Competition: D. Heinemeier-Hansson, F. Sherer, P. Fittipaldi No. 10 Vector Sport: N. Müller, R. Cullen, S. Bourdais No. 13 TDS Racing x Valliante: P. Cimadomo, M. Beche, T. van der Helm No. 45 Algarve Pro Racing: S. Thomas, J. Allen, R. Binder

GTE Pro:

No. 92 Porsche GT Team: M. Christensen, K. Estre, L. Vanthoor No. 63 Corvette Racing: A. Garcia, J. Taylor, N. Catsburg No. 91 Porsche GT Team: G. Bruni, R. Lietz, F. Makowiecki No. 64 Corvette Racing: T. Milner, N. Tandy, A. Sims No. 51 AF Corse: A. Pier Guidi, J. Calado, D. Serra No. 52 AF Corse: M. Molina, A. Fuoco, D. Rigon No. 74 Riley Motorsports: F. Fraga, S. Bird, S. Van Gisbergen

GTE Am

No. 98 Northwest AMR: P. Dalla Lana, D. Pittard, N. Thiim No. 57 Kessel Racing: T. Kimura, F. Schandorff, M. Jensen No. 54 AF Corse: T. Flohr, F. Castellacci, N. Cassidy No. 85 Iron Dames: R. Frey, M. Gatting, S. Bovy No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing: C. Ried, S. Priaulx, H. Tincknell No. 61 AF Corse: L. Prette, C. Grunewald, V. Abril No. 86 GR Racing: M. Wainwright, R. Pera, B. Barker No. 56 Team Project 1: B. Iribe, O. Millroy, B. Barnicoat No. 46 Team Project 1: M. Cairoli, M. Pedersen, N. Leutwiler No. 79 WeatherTech Racing: C. MacNeil, J. Andlauer, T. Merrill No. 99 Hardpoint Motorsport: A. Haryanto, A. Picariello, M. Rump No. 59 Inception Racing: A. West, C. Ledogar, M. Klein No. 21 AF Corse: S. Mann, C. Ulrich, T. Vilander No. 55 Spirit of the Race: D. Cameron, M. Griffin, D. Perel No. 75 Iron Lynx: P. Ehret, C. Hook, N. Varrone No. 66 JMW Motorsport: R. van der Zande, M. Kvamme, J. Hart No. 777 D’Station Racing: S. Hoshino, T. Fuji, C. Fagg No. 88 Dempsey-Proton Racing: F. Poordad, M. Root, J. Heylen No. 33 TF Sport: B. Keating, H. Chaves, M. Sorensen No. 60 Iron Lynx: C. Shiavoni, A. Balzan, R. Giammaria No. 93 Proton Competition: M. Fassbender, M. Campbell, Z. Robichon No. 80 Iron Lynx: M. Cressoni, G. Fisichella, R. Heitstand No. 71 Spirit of the Race: F. Dezoteux, P. Ragues, G. Aubry

How to Watch the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans

In America, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is exclusively available on the MotorTrend TV channel or the MotorTrend+ streaming app. Coverage starts on Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET, and you’ll be able to watch flag-to-flag action. If you’re a MotorTrend+ subscriber, you’ll also be privy to dashcam streams and other special presentations throughout the race.