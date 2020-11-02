2021 Ford Bronco To Launch Without Donut Doors

Photo : Ford/Jason Torchinsky

The automotive world has been abuzz since Ford blew us all way with the return of the Bronco. One of the attention-grabbing design features of the two-door Cyber Orange debut Bronco was the “donut hole” in the door of that concept. However, in a move that’s disappointed Bronco fans, Ford confirmed that the retro-heavy SUV will go on sale without these awesome doors.



Ford’s response to our inquiry didn’t include a specific reason, but you’d have to figure that Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards come into the picture. There’s the matter of assuring side-impact safety — I’ve wondered how a t-bone crash would be like in a vehicle with partial doors — and details like certification, lighting and latch requirements.



This could explain why the Jeep Wrangler JL also saw its own donut doors axed before the vehicle reached production. It may not be worth the development costs for what would possibly be a low volume of actual takers of such an option.

There is some good news for buyers who want that airiness for their Bronco: While the donut doors will not be on the production version, owners will be able to purchase Ford Performance Parts tube doors as an accessory. Scroll down for a photo of that unit on a black Bronco Badlands. And no, it’s not lost on me how odd it is that you cannot get the doors with holes from the factory, but the manufacturer can offer them as an accessory.

We also asked if these aftermarket doors could be installed by a dealership:



A dealer can sell the tube doors, however they cannot install them. The customer can purchase through the dealer, but will have to install the doors themselves.﻿



And to no one’s surprise, pricing of the Bronco tube doors has not been finalized. Note that a pair of Wrangler tube doors, available through Mopar Parts for two-door models, costs roughly $750.

Let’s get more wacky door designs, I say! These kinda make me want to put a window in the middle of one of my Smart’s doors. It’s a shame to see another awesome concept feature cut before production. I’m disappointed, but if enough enthusiasts want these doors, an aftermarket manufacturer will surely make their own interpretation.

