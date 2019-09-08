Photo: Ferrari

It’s been roughly six months since Ferrari showed us the F8 Tributo, the 710-horsepower, 568 lb-ft successor to the 488 GTB, at Geneva. Now, just in time for Frankfurt, we’ve finally been shown its drop-top sibling, the F8 Spider.



The F8 Spider shares much with the Tributo, including its 3.9 liter twin-turbocharged V8, with the major difference between the two cars being the flip-over retractable hardtop that folds back over the motor.

Motor1 reports that the F8 Spider is 20 pounds lighter than the 488 Spider, the car it replaces, which isn’t a huge weight reduction but the F8 more than makes up for it with fifty 50 hp and aerodynamics from the F8 Tributo which Ferrari say are more than 10% better than the outgoing car’s. Ferrari says the F8 Spider can hit 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and will top out at 211.

These are all substantial gains, but even Ferrari is honest when it describes this car as an “evolution of the species.” Both the F8 Spider and the F8 Tributo coupe are essentially reengineered versions of the same basic design that stretches back to 2009's 458. Still, I think Ferrari has managed to really do something special with the F8 Spider. I’m a big fan of the way the narrow headlamps look from head on, and the rear treatment, with the quad taillights and inward fold, is very reminiscent of the Lotus Elise, to me at least.

No pricing or sales information is available yet, but should be forthcoming.