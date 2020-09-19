2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, 4 Hours In: Toyota Leads The Charge

Photo : Jean-Francois Monier / AFP ( Getty Images )

The 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans has gotten off to a strange start befitting of a strange year. There have been a handful of yellow flags for drivers who took some off-track excursions, and the weather has alternated between a light drizzle and bursts of sunshine. It was a fairly clean run despite everything, with no safety cars for the first four hours.



Advertisement

To no one’s surprise, the two Toyota LMP1 cars slid into the front within the first few minutes, with the No. 7 leading from pole position. Most of the top cars averaged a 10-11 lap stint before needing to stop for fuel. Bruno Senna has set the fastest lap of the race so far.

How to Watch

If you haven’t hunted down a place to watch this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, you can find it on MotorTrend TV in the United States and Velocity in Canada. You can check out a full list of all viewing and streaming services here. If you’re looking for a slightly less official way to watch, Reddit will have you covered.

Advertisement

Motul is offering several different viewing options on YouTube, such as the full race onboard and a live view from the pit lane.

There are also live onboard cameras on the Toyota Nos. 7 and 8.

Live timing is available via Le Mans and WEC.

The full entry list is available here.

Who’s Struggling



No. 36 Signatech Alpine Elf : Andre Negrao stopped due to a water leak

: Andre Negrao stopped due to a water leak No. 61 Luzich Racing : Oswaldo Negri Jr. spun at turn 1



: Oswaldo Negri Jr. spun at turn 1 No. 29 Racing Team Nederland was twice wheeled into the garage for engine repairs. It was able to return to the track.

was twice wheeled into the garage for engine repairs. It was able to return to the track. No. 35 Eurasia Motorsport : Nobuyo Yamanaka spun in the gravel

: Nobuyo Yamanaka spun in the gravel No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Sebastien Buemi stopped with the puncture at the end of lap 14 and returned to the track, losing the lead.



Retirements So Far

No. 88 Dempsey-Proton Racing : Thomas Preining hit the wall at the Dunlop chicane on lap five and became the first car to retire.

: Thomas Preining hit the wall at the Dunlop chicane on lap five and became the first car to retire. No. 11 Eurointernational: Erik Maris suffered an electrical problem and went into the gravel. They went behind the wall and have not returned.

Advertisement

Top 5 Overall

1. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing

2. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing

3. No. 1 Rebellion Racing

4. No. 3 Rebellion Racing

5. No. 38 Jota



Advertisement

Top 5 LMP1

1. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing

2. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing

3. No. 1 Rebellion Racing

4. No. 3 Rebellion Racing

5. No. 4 Bykolles Racing Team

Advertisement

Top 5 LMP2

1. No. 38 Jota

2. No. 32 United Autosports

3. No. 39 SO24-HAS by Graff

4. No. 22 United Autosports

5. No. 26 G-Drive Racing

Advertisement

Top 5 LM GTE Pro

1. No. 97 Aston Martin Racing

2. No. 51 AF Corse

3. No. 71 AF Corse

4. No. 31 Aston Martin Racing

5. No. 92 Porsche GT Team

Advertisement

Top 5 LM GTE Am

1. No. 90 TF Sport

2. No. 56 Team Project 1

3. No. 98 Aston Martin Racing

4. No. 72 HUB Auto Racing

5. No. 83 AF Corse