2020 24 Hours Of Le Mans: 20 Hours In: The No. 8 Toyota Leads As The Sun Rises In France

Photo : Jean-Francois Monier / AFP ( Getty Images )

As the final segment of the race began to kick in, the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans began to shape up to be a much different race than anyone would have predicted at the start. Only one Toyota had stuck it out in the front, and Rebellion Racing instead looked to be the team set to secure a double podium. A sense of calm had firmly set in as the sun rose, but anything can still happen in the final four hours.



Advertisement

The No. 8 Toyota has extended its lead much further over the No. 1 Rebellion Racing machine after the latter was wheeled into the garage for repairs. The No. 1 lost a lap, and it also lost second position to its sibling car.

The maligned No. 7 Toyota maintained its fourth place overall position and looked fairly strong, but regaining its lost lap will prove to be a difficult challenge that will likely play out in these upcoming final four hours.

Advertisement

It’s been a similar story for the leaders of the other classes: each has managed to pull ahead of its nearest competition. That said, nothing is guaranteed. We could still see massive shakeups before the end of the race, as drivers grow simultaneously hungrier and more exhausted.

The Basics

If you haven’t hunted down a place to watch this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, you can find it on MotorTrend TV in the United States and Velocity in Canada. You can check out a full list of all viewing and streaming services here. If you’re looking for a slightly less official way to watch, Reddit will have you covered.

Motul is offering several different viewing options on YouTube, such as the full race onboard and a live view from the pit lane.

There are also live onboard cameras on the Toyota Nos. 7 and 8.

The full entry list is available here.

Retirements So Far



No. 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing (LMP2)

No. 21 DragonSpeed USA (LMP2)

No. 62 WeatherTech Racing (LM GTE Pro)

No. 70 MR Racing (LM GTE Am)

No. 16 G-Drive Racing by Algarve (LMP2)

No. 30 Duqueine Team (LMP2)

No. 4 Bykolles Racing Team (LMP1 )

No. 33 High Class Racing (LMP2)

No. 52 AF Corse (LM GTE Am)

No. 55 Spirit of the Race (LM GTE Am)

No. 11 Eurointernational (LMP2)

Top 5 Overall

1. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Ra ci ng

2. No. 3 Rebellion Racing

3. No. 1 Rebellion Racing

4. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Raci ng

5. No. 22 United Autosports



Advertisement

Top 5 LMP1

1. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing

2. No. 3 Rebellion Racing

3. No. 1 Rebellion Racing

4. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing

5. No. 4 Bykolles Racing Team (retired)

Advertisement

Top 5 LMP2

1. No. 22 United Autosports

2. No. 38 Jota

3. No. 26 G-Drive Raci ng

4. No. 31 Panis Racing

5. No. 3 6 Signatech Alpine Elf

Advertisement

Top 5 GTE Pro

1. No. 51 AF Corse

2. No. 97 Aston Martin Racing

3. No. 95 Aston Martin Racing

4. No. 71 AF Corse

5. No. 82 Risi Competi zione

Advertisement

Top 5 GTE Am

1. No. 90 TF Sport

2. No. 83 AF Corse

3. No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing

4. No. 56 Team Project 1

5. No. 86 Gulf Racing