Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Racing

2020 24 Hours Of Le Mans, 12 Hours In: No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Maintains The Lead

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:racing
racingwecle mans
Save
Illustration for article titled 2020 24 Hours Of Le Mans, 12 Hours In: No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Maintains The Lead
Photo: Jean-Francois Monier / AFP (Getty Images)

Night has descended on the Circuit de la Sarthe, and Toyota hasn’t budged from the top of the charts. It’s a race against the track and against themselves now more than it is a race against their competitors. Can the team maintain its dominance, or will it suffer another mechanical failure in the closing half of the race?

Advertisement

This section saw the effects of attrition, with the LMP2 and LM GTE AM classes suffering many of the retirements. Such is the impact of the darkness and exhaustion.

The Basics

If you haven’t hunted down a place to watch this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, you can find it on MotorTrend TV in the United States and Velocity in Canada. You can check out a full list of all viewing and streaming services here. If you’re looking for a slightly less official way to watch, Reddit will have you covered.

Advertisement

Motul is offering several different viewing options on YouTube, such as the full race onboard and a live view from the pit lane.

There are also live onboard cameras on the Toyota Nos. 7 and 8.

The full entry list is available here.

Retirements So Far

  • No. 16 G-Drive Racing by Algarve (LMP2)
  • No. 13 Duqueine Team (LMP2)
  • No. 4 ByKolles Racing Team (LMP1)
  • No. 52 AF Corse (LM GTE AM)
  • No. 55 Spirit of the Race (LM GTE AM)
  • No. 11 Eurointernational (LMP2)
  • No. 75 Iron Lynx (LM GtE AM)

Top 5 Overall

1. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing
2. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing
3. No. 1 Rebellion Racing
4. No. 3 Rebellion Racing
5. No. 32 United Autosports

G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller

Top 5 LMP1

1. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing
2. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing
3. No. 1 Rebellion Racing
4. No. 3 Rebellion Racing
5. No. 4 ByKolles Racing Team (retired)

Advertisement

Top 5 LMP2

1. No. 32 United Autosports
2. No. 22 United Autosports
3. No. 38 Jota
4. No. 31 Panis Racing
5. No. 26 G-Drive Racing

Advertisement

Top 5 LM GTE Pro

1. No. 51 AF Corse
2. No. 97 Aston Martin Racing
3. No. 95 Aston Martin Racing
4. No. 82 Risi Competizione
5. No. 91 Porsche GT Team

Advertisement

Top 5 LM GTE Am

1. No. 98 Aston Martin Racing
2. No. 90 TF Sport
3. No. 83 AF Corse
4. No. 56 Team Project 1
5. No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Freelancer. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Can We Learn Something From The Defunct A-7F "Strikefighter?"

I Counted Every Toyota RAV4 I Saw In A Day And It Broke My Brain

Drawing A Lotus F1 Car For A Magazine Article Isn't As Simple As It Sounds

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, 8 Hours In: Toyota Maintains Dominance

DISCUSSION