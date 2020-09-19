2020 24 Hours Of Le Mans, 12 Hours In: No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Maintains The Lead

Photo : Jean-Francois Monier / AFP ( Getty Images )

Night has descended on the Circuit de la Sarthe, and Toyota hasn’t budged from the top of the charts. It’s a race against the track and against themselves now more than it is a race against their competitors. Can the team maintain its dominance, or will it suffer another mechanical failure in the closing half of the race?

This section saw the effects of attrition, with the LMP2 and LM GTE AM classes suffering many of the retirements. Such is the impact of the darkness and exhaustion.

The Basics

If you haven’t hunted down a place to watch this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, you can find it on MotorTrend TV in the United States and Velocity in Canada. You can check out a full list of all viewing and streaming services here. If you’re looking for a slightly less official way to watch, Reddit will have you covered.

Motul is offering several different viewing options on YouTube, such as the full race onboard and a live view from the pit lane.

There are also live onboard cameras on the Toyota Nos. 7 and 8.

The full entry list is available here.

Retirements So Far

No. 16 G-Drive Racing by Algarve (LMP2)

No. 13 Duqueine Team (LMP2)

No. 4 ByKolles Racing Team (LMP1)

No. 52 AF Corse (LM GTE AM)

No. 55 Spirit of the Race (LM GTE AM)

No. 11 Eurointernational (LMP2)

No. 75 Iron Lynx (LM GtE AM)

Top 5 Overall

1. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing

2. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing

3. No. 1 Rebellion Racing

4. No. 3 Rebellion Racing

5. No. 32 United Autosports



Top 5 LMP1

1. No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing

2. No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing

3. No. 1 Rebellion Racing

4. No. 3 Rebellion Racing

5. No. 4 ByKolles Racing Team (retired)

Top 5 LMP2

1. No. 32 United Autosports

2. No. 22 United Autosports

3. No. 38 Jota

4. No. 31 Panis Racing

5. No. 26 G-Drive Racing

Top 5 LM GTE Pro

1. No. 51 AF Corse

2. No. 97 Aston Martin Racing

3. No. 95 Aston Martin Racing

4. No. 82 Risi Competizione

5. No. 91 Porsche GT Team

Top 5 LM GTE Am

1. No. 98 Aston Martin Racing

2. No. 90 TF Sport

3. No. 83 AF Corse

4. No. 56 Team Project 1

5. No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing