Rebadging of vehicles has always been an easy way for major automakers to make money. And while they’ve gotten better at it, in the years past things were more... shall we say... blatant. Alright, let’s just call it what it is: They didn’t even try. Models were virtually identical save for some lights, grille or trim pieces.

Many of those models went on to be forgotten and relegated to automotive history because they just weren’t good. Or were flat out boring. These are a few of those forgotten rebadges.