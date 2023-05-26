The reviews are in, and for the first time in many years, reviewers unanimously agree: The VinFast VF8 is a bad car. But it’s not just bad. It’s also not cheap. It would still be bad if it didn’t cost as much, but at least there would sort of almost be a reason to buy one.

On the off chance that someone’s somehow tempted to pay $46,000 or more for a VinFast VF8, we decided to list 12 cars that have a lower starting price but are actually good. Please, potential VinFast buyer. Consider buying one of these instead. You can do so much better.