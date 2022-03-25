Seeing the occasional supercar is one thing, but lusting after a very attainable and exciting car as you sit back in your dreary old econobox is straight up hell.

I was crawling though traffic, watching people around me anxiously try to shove their cars into non-existent spaces just so they can move a little quicker. I saw a Challenger R/T pull out of the right lane and up a twisty side street, hearing roaring exhaust and a hint of tire squeal as it zoomed off to the next main road. it made me smile knowing he was having a good time. I wished my Jetta made those noises.

Ten minutes later I was finally at the road leading up to my apartment complex. As if to squeeze a bit of joy of that dreary commute I pushed the gear lever over to manual mode and selected second. Pushing the meager 2.5l into the first turn, I was approaching redline, and gave the lever a push to select third. Flooring the gas pedal our of the corner I was taken back by the lack of oomph, looking down I realized the car decided it wanted to go into fourth instead. Sadly I gave up my already brief fun-run and sauntered into the parking lot, to spend a few minutes looking for a spot close to the door. I finally found a space right next to my neighbors 68 Nova SS.

As I hit the lock button on the remote I turned around to look at my car. I realized how dreary it was compared to the Nova’s character. A Mexican blanket covered the front seat, fuzzy dice hanging from the mirror, paint and chrome showing decades of exposure to the elements. Like taking a blow to the chest I stepped back and turned around, walking to my building, feeling empty. I knew then that I bought the wrong car.