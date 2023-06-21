Credit: Belgian-Motorsport via YouTube

The thing about Group B is that for every timeless titan, like the Lancia 037 or Peugeot 205 T16, there was a far uglier, far less successful also-ran, like the Citroën BX 4TC or Lada’s 2105-VFTS. The Group B version of the FB RX-7 is different though, because it was elegant yet slow.

Advertisement

Mazda Rally Team Europe competed with the 13B-powered, still rear-wheel-drive sports car from 1984 to 1986, according to Rally Group B Shrine. With its widened fenders and massive ducktail spoiler it certainly looked at home on gravel and dirt, even if its only notable result was third in the 1985 Acropolis Rally. That said, you’d certainly never confuse it for anything else behind the crest, given the distinctive sound of its twin rotors. Hear for yourself in the video above.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

1990-91 Peugeot 905

1990-91 Peugeot 905

A photo of the original Peugeot 905 chassis, seen at speed in side profile and slightly above.
Photo: Darrell Ingham (Getty Images)

The Peugeot 905 eventually won Le Mans in 1992, with the “Evo 1B” variation. The problem with the Evo 1B is that it looks absolutely tragic from the front end, particularly if you’ve ever seen the original 905. Between the wheel spats, low-slung rear wing, smoothed front cowl and those heavily stylized headlight covers, the first rendition was like a spaceship among the traditional Group C set.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the first 905 was also well off the pace of Jaguar’s leading XJR-14; that is, when it wasn’t breaking down. Aside from a fluke victory in the opening round of the 1991 World Sportscar Championship, the car’s record was nothing to be proud of. Peugeot’s late-season “B” update after double DNFs at Le Mans and Nürburgring brought better aero and a considerably more powerful engine, setting the groundwork for a dominant second year. But the team had to trade the 905's winning looks for winning results.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Bizzarrini P538

Bizzarrini P538

A photo of a recreation Bizzarrini P538 being driven on a road from a front-quarter angle.
This P538 was built in 1979 by a former Bizzarrini engineer and is part of a continuation series.
Photo: RM Sotheby’s

Bizzarrini didn’t last long as an automaker or racing outfit, but stylistically, what little output it achieved in its short existence through the back half of the ’60s was at least beautiful. Just one Chevy small-block-propelled P538 chassis started the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans — yeah, that Le Mans — and left the race with a fractured steering arm. Four are said to have been built as part of the original run according to Hemmings: two with small blocks between the axles, and two with Lamborghini V12s. Giotto Bizzarrini wanted to give the car another shot at Le Mans in 1967, but that never came to pass. Two years later, the company folded.

Advertisement

There it is: 10 beautiful but uncompetitive race cars. History’s filled with many more examples though, so give a shout out to any we failed to mention in the comments below.

Advertisement

12 / 12