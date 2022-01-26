In the space of half a week, I’ve gone from one of those curmudgeonly no-fun-havers that hated on Wordle for clogging up my Twitter timeline to someone who routinely plays every day, sometimes at the precise moment the clock strikes midnight. I’m not too proud to admit it.



Here’s something else I’m not too proud to admit. Every semi-relevant news site has found an angle to cash in on this craze for that sweet SEO juice. What self-respecting media entity is Jalopnik if we don’t join in? There’s money on the table, people. Incidentally, those are both valid guesses.

(Aside: If you don’t know how Wordle works, our pals at Gizmodo have a handy explainer. Also, the website the game is hosted on pretty much walks you through it from the drop.)

The only way I could legitimately figure out how to do this while maintaining a shred of credibility is if I used the opportunity to at least dump a bunch of cars in a blog that have no business being together, just because it’s fun. I reckon these are halfway acceptable first guesses, if for no other reason than at least none of them repeat letters. Use them at your leisure and proudly, knowing that you were were of a select group of elite wordlers inspired by Dodge’s version of the Jeep Liberty.