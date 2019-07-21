Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.

It’s pretty hot this weekend, but not as hot as this Mazda RX-7 used to be.

From shooter Jonathan Salmi comes this charming blue rotary sports car that’s one hell of a comeback story. It looks great today, but was badly damaged in a fire. “The owner didn’t want to let it go and built it back up into this beauty,” Salmi said, which is good because no RX-7 should go to waste.

He included a photo of the conflagration.

You can see more of the finished product below.

I think it’s an improvement over, you know, the flames.

