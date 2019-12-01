Your Misty Miata Wallpapers Are Here

The NC Mazda Miata is a happy car. The grille curls up into a dumb grin that lets you know the car is having as much fun as you are. But sometimes it’s not a happy day. Sometimes it’s cold and damp. That doesn’t bother the Miata though. It keeps smiling away.

Advertisement

These shots come from Michael Boulan who took them at a damn Northwest Maryland a few weeks back. As you can tell, it was a gray, rainy day but that only makes the photos better in my eyes.



If you like these photos, follow Michael on Instagram here, and the owner of the car’s Instagram is here. If you like that top shot and want the full resolution click here.

